Boutique RX

A new type of pharmacy

You may have already checked out Shoreline Pharmacy —an innovative boutique pharmacy—on the Fairfield/Westport border. Owner Phil Hein, once a world-traveling businessman, noticed “integrative” pharmacies in California and abroad. “I thought we needed a more holistic approach to pharmacies,” explains Hein. While it offers the usual doctor-prescribed meds, it also seeks to integrate mind/body heath awareness.

Shoreline not only carries practitioner-grade supplements and natural remedies, but it also has knowledgeable staff and a pharmacist who can find the best solutions for you.

“It’s East meets West here,” remarks Hein. Shoreline also hosts talks with health professionals.

1835 Post Road East

Westport, CT

Store phone (203) 309-3783

Rx phone (203) 309-3784