Beach Body Back

Fitness programs for moms

Fit4Mom of SE Fairfield County—the resource for pre and post-natal mom fitness—has two inspiring programs starting this summer for moms who want to get back in shape post-baby.

“Body Back” is for those moms who want to focus on themselves whether they had a baby six months or two years ago. The eight-week session includes before and after assessments, food journaling, and DVDs along with fitness routines. “Run Club” is just that—a dedicated class to learn the fundamentals of running and then to train as a group. Fit4Mom is baby and stroller-friendly so there are no sitters needed to jump start your exercise program.