Art: From the Beginning

Lori DuBois creates serene paintings

By Alex Burns

Norwalk-based artist Lori DuBois grew up in a family of artists. “I picked up a paintbrush way before I picked up a pencil,” says DuBois. Her comfort with the medium shows: DuBois’ works often depict serene scenes of seascapes and landscapes, meant to soothe the viewer above all else.

Her mother’s passing influenced this mission of hers, as she recalls the two seeing photographs of drills or buildings—loud, harsh objects—and her mother telling her, “We could do so much better than that.” Ultimately, DuBois strives to “bring peace and calm into your home.”

At the moment, she is focusing on creating giclées so her pieces are currently not featured in any galleries.