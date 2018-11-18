What’s up with the high schools’ Candlelight and Carillon concerts?

Dates between Nov 26 to Dec 20

By Katie Owens

Some of the most treasured Fairfield traditions are the winter concerts put on by Fairfield Warde High School and Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Every year, Ludlowe’s Candlelight Concert and Warde’s Carillon Concert bring holiday cheer to packed auditoriums for multiple shows over the course of a few days, right before the students head home for winter break. When Fairfield had just one high school, this concert (then called Spectrum Concert) was developed as a way to showcase the talent of all the student-musicians in a short amount of time.

The old gym at Warde was used as the makeshift auditorium, and standing-room-only shows were put on for two nights. Students spent hours during and after school preparing their songs, just as they do today. Once Fairfield High split into two schools, each school decided to create its own version of this event, staying true to the high-speed, continuous model of the Spectrum Concert. Cathy Winters, president of the Fairfield MPA, commented on a reason for the longevity of these concerts, saying: “The staff and students work very hard on these performances and you can see the pride of accomplishment in all of their faces. The setting and music are simply magical.”

The concerts have been free of charge since their creation, and nearly every show is at capacity. Carillon and Candlelight ticket requests will be taken November 26 to December 5 by calling 203-255-8469 between 8 and 3 p.m. Warde’s Carillon Concerts happen December 18 and Ludlowe’s Candlelight Concerts are on December 20.