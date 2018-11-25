Well Aloha

Pokemoto specializes in Hawaiian bowl-style dishes

By Tracy Holleran

Pokemoto is Fairfield’s only fast-casual eatery specializing in Poke, a Hawaiian bowl-style dish. A longtime staple of Pacific Rim cuisine, Poke is gaining traction in our area. The Fairfield shop is the third in the state, with locations already in New Haven and Hamden. “It’s a new concept to many since there are not many Poke-style eateries around Connecticut,” says Dennis Bok, co-owner with Thomas Nguyen.

The bowls typically consist of cubed raw fish, vegetables, herbs, and spices. “Sushi lovers will love the food, and even if you’re not big into raw fish, we have chicken, shrimp, and tofu,” he continues. Choose from one of the signature dishes including The Hawaiian, created with wild-caught Ahi tuna, a house-made spicy mayo sauce, and sweet onions, the Sesame Ginger Chicken, with shredded carrots, avocado, and cashews, or build your own unique bowl.

For your sweet tooth: Hawaii’s super popular Dole Whip is available in pineapple, mango and strawberry flavors.

Pokemoto

1512 Post Rd

Fairfield, CT 06824

(203) 292-3298