Top Dog

Ole Dog Tavern expands to Fairfield

By Tracy Holleran

Shortly after opening the first Ole Dog Tavern in Stratford, restaurateurs Chris Delmonico and Niall O’Neill turned their attention to Fairfield. “We began looking for space on Black Rock Turnpike almost three years ago,” says O’Neill.

When the former Cinzano’s space became available, they jumped at the opportunity. “I live in town, and I love it here,” explains Delmonico. “It’s really a good fit for Fairfield,” he continues. The completely redesigned space has almost 100 seats between the dining room and huge bar, yet feels cozy. The broad menu has a little something for everyone, including a full kids’ menu. With options ranging from homemade nachos, to ribs, to seared scallops over arugula, even the pickiest pub-goer will be satisfied. Saturday nights are Prime Rib night, and happy hour runs every weeknight with $5 appetizer specials like wings and homemade Philly egg rolls. Private parties and catering available for the holidays and beyond.

Ole Dog Tavern

1920 Black Rock Turnpike,

Fairfield, CT 06825

203-290 4994