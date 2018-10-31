Edit ModuleShow Tags
Southern Charm

Sauces, jams, dressings to delight

By Eileen Weber


Screened-in porches. Pond fishing. Peaches. That’s how John Morgan remembers growing up in Georgia. He always longed for the food he grew up with and could never find it in any grocery store. With the help of his wife Judith Ré, Southern Airs was born in Fairfield. His BBQ sauces, hot sauces, salsas, and sweet jams. Vidalia onion and cucumber dressing, the Hot Wife hot sauce, and peach bourbon barbecue sauce are best sellers. Find it at The Pantry at 1580 Post Rd., Fairfield.

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

December 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market

For the tenth consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 1...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram, Cos Cob, Greenwich and Riverside
main streets and avenues
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Sponsor: TMK Sports & Entertainment
Telephone: 203-531-3047
Contact Name: Tamara Ketler
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMGrand Re-Opening Celebration of the Colonial-era Governor Fitch Law Office

Celebrate the grand re-opening of the Governor Fitch Law Office at Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. The Colonial...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMVTC Presents: It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The Vagabond Theatre Company (VTC) presents their Second Annual Holiday Spectacular: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show. This year’s production, directed by VTC’s...

Cost: 15-25

Where:
The Bijou Theatre
275 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: The Vagabond Theater Company
Telephone: 203-520-8332
Contact Name: John R Smith Jnr
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCraig Ferguson: Hobo Fabulous Tour

Don’t miss this stand-up set from the Scottish-American television host, comedian, author and actor! Best known for his long run as host of the CBS late-night talk show “The Late Late...

Cost: $60

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMGallery Talk: Collecting and Field Work in West Africa

Dr. Scott Lacy, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Fairfield University, will present a gallery talk titled Collecting and Field Work in West Africa in the Bellarmine Hall Galleries on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
6:30 PMGingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause

Each guest receives a fully-assembled gingerbread house to decorate while sipping wine, chatting with friends, and enjoying light fare. Candy basics are provided. As the holiday spirit fills the...

Cost: $150

Where:
Country Club of Darien
Dairen, CT


Website »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
12:00 PM - 1:00 PMGallery Talk: Mizusashi: Japanese Water Jars

Dr. Ive Covaci, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Fairfield University, will present a gallery talk titled Mizusashi: Japanese Water Jars from the Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz Collection on the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMChoo Choo Storytime

Discover adventures on the tracks with books that spark the imagination. Sponsored by People’s United Bank.

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: People's United Bank
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
Show More...
Show Less...
4:30 PM - 6:30 PMHoliday Crafts and Cookies

Join us on Friday evenings when the Train Show is open late for fun, hands-on activities and refreshments.

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
8:00 AM - 9:00 PMShoplifting Saturday at Choice Pet

Shoplifting Saturday's are coming to CHOICE PET in Fairfield, CT!  Your pup is approved to sniff, seek and swipe ONE Earth Animal No-Hide Chew for their chomping pleasure! And they will receive a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Choice Pet
1947 Black Rock Turnpike
Earth Animal
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Sponsor: Earth Animal
Telephone: 203-557-3322
Contact Name: Brooke Valenti
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMHoliday Program: Fezziwig's Party

Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9, 11am – 12:30pm & 1:30 – 3pm Register online at http://www.fairfieldhistory.org Enjoy a “tea” with cookies and milk with characters from “A...

Cost: Adults: $10; Children: $5; Children 5 and under: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
Show More...
Show Less...
