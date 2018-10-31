Southern Charm
Sauces, jams, dressings to delight
Screened-in porches. Pond fishing. Peaches. That’s how John Morgan remembers growing up in Georgia. He always longed for the food he grew up with and could never find it in any grocery store. With the help of his wife Judith Ré, Southern Airs was born in Fairfield. His BBQ sauces, hot sauces, salsas, and sweet jams. Vidalia onion and cucumber dressing, the Hot Wife hot sauce, and peach bourbon barbecue sauce are best sellers. Find it at The Pantry at 1580 Post Rd., Fairfield.
