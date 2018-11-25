Pass the Wine

Elegant Bianco Rosso expands to Trumbull with an acclaimed chef, pastry chef and mixologist

By Tracy Holleran

Bianco Rosso has migrated east. To the delight of area residents, the popular Wilton eatery opened in Trumbull Center in May. Co-owners Cristina Ramirez and brothers Mario and Jaime Lopez assembled a top-notch trio for its newest location. Acclaimed Chef David White, formerly of Vespa, award-winning pastry chef Susanne Berne, and expert mixologist Jaime Johel team up to create an inventive menu of Italian specialties, emphasizing freshness and quality.

Chef White comes to Trumbull with an impressive resume. As the chef de cuisine at both Savona in New York City and Inn at Pound Ridge by Jean-Georges, he developed a style that put emphasis on showcasing the natural flavor profile for every component of the dish. While there is some overlap with the Wilton menu, Chef White also brings his signature dishes to the table. “Calcio e Pepe pasta is the chef’s specialty,” says Ramirez, “and the chicken liver toasts and strawberry rhubarb ricotta toasts are delicious.”

Pastry Chef Berne, a graduate of the French Culinary Institute, won the Connecticut Magazine “Best Dessert of the Year” award for her Peanut Butter Crunch Cake. Ramirez and her husband Marco live in Fairfield, and are delighted about their second location closer to home.

Biano Rosso

942 White Plains Rd.

Trumbull, CT

203-880-5973

biancorossorestaurantandbar.com

$$$ Expensive