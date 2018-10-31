Party Local
Fairfield's sixth annual Shop and Stroll on Dec 6
The Town of Fairfield and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce’s sixth annual Shop and Stroll on Dec 6 will have a new twist. “We are working with @Fairfield_Moms to create a bigger night-out experience,” says director of economic development Mark Barnhart. “Shop and Stroll will kick off with a happy-hour event, and we’ll have special offers, giveaways, and shopping incentives.” There’s also an ice-sculpting demo, strolling carolers, and musicians from local schools, and a after-party where you may have gifts wrapped while you sip cocktails. Check out @Fairfield_Moms on Instagram, @ExperienceFairfield on Facebook for details, and fairfieldct.org/shopnstroll.
