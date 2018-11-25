Get Your Crafty On
AR Workshop is a great DIY place
Do-it-yourselfers will be very excited about AR Workshop, now open in the Bob’s Plaza at 869 Post Road. The franchise is co-owned by Michele Scholl and Jessica McCormack, neighbors, friends, and both DIY enthusiasts. Register for a DIY workshop or plan a private girls’ night or birthday party to create on-trend home décor from raw materials like wood signs, canvas pillows, wood framed signs, bottle openers, and more. arworkshop.com/fairfield/
