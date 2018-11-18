Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Festive Farmhouse

A Local Designer Highlights Holiday Cheer

By Jess Grutkowski


Photos by Hulya Kolabas

Being home for  the holidays is a blessing—especially if you live in New England where the landscape and architecture peak during the season. Tucked behind mature trees in the Greenfield Hill section of Fairfield, the home of interior designer Dana Ferraro is the epitome of Connecticut charm. This 1930s farmhouse—once known as Stone Corner Farm—recently counted two miniature donkeys as its neighbors.

It’s hard to imagine that the Ferraro family home was once uninhabitable. Its façade— painted in a cringeworthy shade of teal—would have caused most house hunters to stay in the car. But this talented young designer saw its potential. “The inside was even worse,” Ferraro recalls. “The kitchen cabinets were falling apart and the counter was held together with duct tape.” 

With a healthy dose of imagination, support from her family, and best friend and design partner Molly Patton, Dana and husband Paul purchased the home in 2014 and began a true labor of love. Luckily for Ferraro, she had some secret weapons under her belt. “My dad is a contractor, my brother-in-law is an electrician, and my uncle is a plumber.” 

Raised in Monroe, Ferraro attended University of Connecticut. After graduation, she moved to Manhattan for eight years where she worked in publishing. It wasn’t until she was hired to work at Health that she met her other soul mate, Molly Patton. 

Through countless hours of event planning for clients, and pouring over the details together, the two friends realized they shared a passion. Design blogs, like “Elements of Style” and “Apartment Therapy” became required reading, and combing through the latest issue of Domino together became a ritual for the inseparable pair. “She was so much more than just my boss,” explains Ferraro. “We did everything together as friends.”

As close as they were, Patton was always a few life steps ahead of Ferraro. It wasn’t until Patton gave birth to her first child and moved to Fairfield that the two friends started talking about working together as an interior design team. “My home was one of our first projects together,” says Ferraro. “Molly was the only one who took her side when it came to painting the family room green, even though her husband Paul vetoed the book cases.” 

In addition to the home design, Patton helped plan the Ferraro’s wedding and managed all of the day of responsibilities. “She was the only one I trusted with the details,” adds Ferraro, who was married at Alder Manor in Tarrytown. When Ferraro returned from her honeymoon in October 2014, she was excited to meet Patton for their first official client meeting. Only she came home to learn that her best friend had been diagnosed with cancer. 

“Of course she wouldn’t let me cancel the meeting. That’s just the kind of person Molly was,” explains Ferraro. Sadly, her cancer spread and became too virulent to fight. Today, Ferraro continues designing under their business name, Molly Patton Design, to preserve her memory and their special friendship. 

Whenever possible, Ferraro incorporates something from Patton’s personal collection into her work, like a special lamp or piece of artwork. Ferraro also loves to create special “design moments”—like wallpapering the ceiling in a powder room—as Patton used to call them.

If you’ve ever seen Ferraro’s work, you know she is a risk taker, and it pays off. “I paint my client’s rooms gray all the time, but myhome is personal.” She jokes that Paul finally trusts her design instincts after all of these years. The third-level is currently painted in an amazing bold red high gloss and serves as a special area for son Leo, who recently turned two.

Her  approach to decorating for the holidays is fairly simple: don’t redecorate. Instead, she loves to layer greenery, like balsam and fir, and use fresh boxwood for her planters outside.

“You shouldn’t have to put anything away to make room for holiday decor,” says Ferraro. “There are no plastic bins hiding in my basement!” Rather, she  likes to work in vignettes, meaning she strategically places holiday accents that complement her current esthetic. “One plaid pillow or throw is okay, but don’t go overboard.”

“Take one of your own vases and add greenery,” advises Ferraro. “Purchase a swag of greenery, then pull it apart, and use it as filler.” Placing wreaths over a mirror, or running a textured ribbon over your own objects, is another way to incorporate the holiday vibe without being too literal. “Don’t overdecorate. It’s like make-up; you still want to look like yourself.”

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2018 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

A Very Tasty Day

The Third Annual Taste of Fairfield delighted hundreds

Blurring the Lines

Turning Back the Clock: An Age-old Obsession

Holiday Gift Guide 2018

Great items from local retailers to help with your holiday shopping

Ten Minutes With Fairfield School Superintendent

Dr. Toni Jones shares how some school decisions are made––plus some fun facts

Harvard Beats Yale

Remembering the Improbable Tie 50 Years Later

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMFrozen Sing-Along in The Warehouse FTC - 2 Days!

A Thanksgiving weekend tradition continues at FTC!  Come and sing-along to the most popular animated film of all time. When their kingdom becomes trapped in perpetual winter, fearless...

Cost: 5

Where:
The Warehouse at Fairfield Theatre Company
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 10:45 PMMichael Glabicki of Rusted Root w/ Dirk Miller on FTC StageOne

During the last 25 years, Rusted Root has played on some big stages supporting acts such as Santana, the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, the Allman Brothers Band, the HORDE Festival and the...

Cost: 28

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions

On August 18, 2018, the Bruce Museum will open A Continuous Thread: Navajo Weaving Traditions. This exhibition will trace the history of the Navajo weaving tradition from the earliest...

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 203-413-6735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 6:00 PMLecture: The Treasures of Columbia University’s Art Collection

Dr. Roberto Ferrari, Curator of Art Properties, Avery Library, Columbia University Libraries, will present a lecture titled The Treasures of Columbia University’s Art Collection in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMHorn from the Heart: The Paul Butterfield Story on FTC StageOne

Join us for a special screening of this new film hosted by the film's producer, Sandy Warren, and Paul Butterfield Blues Band member and Rock Hall of Famer, Mark Naftalin. Paul Butterfield...

Cost: $10 Members Save:Free For Members /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMTrauma Informed Yoga

Trauma informed yoga classes  for survivors of sexual violence is not to trigger memories but rather to release the tension that have  been created inside of our bodies. Each class will...

Where:
CT Power Yoga
1372 Summer Street
Stamford, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 10:45 PMCarbon Leaf on FTC StageOne

If you’ve seen a Carbon Leaf show, you know it feels less like a performance, and more like a party among good friends and family. Honestly, you can’t go wrong with a Carbon Leaf show....

Cost: 28

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM13th Annual Holiday Express Train Show Opening Night

Opening Night Admission: $3, free for children 5 and under. Opening Night Family Admission: $10 for 4 people. A Fairfield tradition returns with exciting programs and activities for visitors for...

Cost: General admission: $3, free for children 5 and under. Families $10 for 4 people

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
7:45 PM - 10:00 PMIvy League of Comedy on FTC StageOne

Alingon Mitra - made his debut on Last Comic Standing has been invited to The Late Show, Conan, The Late Late Show, and Adam Devine's House Party. He wrote for The Daily Show, Adam Ruins...

Cost: $33 Members Save:$2 /tckt

Where:
Fairfield Theatre Company StageOne
70 Sanford Street
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 6:00 PM10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market

For the tenth consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 1...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram, Cos Cob, Greenwich & Riverside
main streets and avenues
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Sponsor: TMK Sports & Entertainment
Telephone: 203-531-3047
Contact Name: Tamara Ketler
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMOwl Be Home for the Holidays

Owl Be Home for the Holidays (with the raptor rehab group Christine’s Critters) @Wild Birds Unlimited of Fairfield  2246 Black Rock Turnpike  (in the Trader Joe’s shopping...

Cost: free

Where:
Wild Birds Unlimited
2246 Black Rock Turnpike
Fairfield, CT
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMVTC Presents: It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The Vagabond Theatre Company (VTC) presents their Second Annual Holiday Spectacular: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show. This year’s production, directed by VTC’s...

Cost: 15-25

Where:
The Bijou Theatre
275 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: The Vagabond Theater Company
Telephone: 203-520-8332
Contact Name: John R Smith Jnr
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 6:00 PMShoplifting Saturday at Pet Pantry in Black Rock

Shoplifting Saturday's are coming to PET PANTRY in Fairfield, CT!  Your pup is approved to sniff, seek and swipe ONE Earth Animal No-Hide Chew for their chomping pleasure! And they will receive a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Pet Pantry
1876 Black Rock Turnpike
Earth Animal
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Sponsor: Earth Animal
Telephone: 203-557-3322
Contact Name: Brooke Valenti
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMVTC Presents: It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The Vagabond Theatre Company (VTC) presents their Second Annual Holiday Spectacular: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show. This year’s production, directed by VTC’s...

Cost: 15-25

Where:
The Bijou Theatre
275 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: The Vagabond Theater Company
Telephone: 203-520-8332
Contact Name: John R Smith Jnr
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMThe 6th Annual Tisch Memorial Concert

The Schubert Club of Fairfield County presents the 6th Annual Wendy Tisch Memorial Concert. December 1st at 7:30pm at the Greenwich Library-- Cole Auditorium. This year we will be welcoming our...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Greenwich Library's Cole Auditorium
101 W. Putnam Ave.
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags