A Very Tasty Day

The Third Annual Taste of Fairfield delighted hundreds

Photos by Mike Lauterborn and Jessica Ryan

Some 800 happy folks attended Fairfield Magazine/Townvibe’s third annual Taste of Fairfield at the Delamar Hotel in Southport on October 7, with VIP lounge sponsor Atria Senior Living, Kindred Spirits VIP bar sponsor, Wine sponsor Josh Cellars & Layer Cake, Foodie Ferry Jaguar/Land Rover Fairfield, Abbey Tent, and stage sponsor Maple­wood Senior Living. The event was powered by Northeast Generator. Other sponsors include Clearview, Sacred Heart U, Andrew Texeira US Bank, and Redline Restorations. Music by Ellis Island.

top left, row 1: Kindred Spirits VIP bar with Josh Cellars & Layer Cake Wines at Atria VIP lounge, Chef Frederic Kieffer and Nany Crespo from Artisan, Jenn Nickell, Mollie Milano, Fairfield Magazine’s Robin Phillips, Maddie Hagy, and Jess Grutkowski, Redline Restoration Ferrari, Laura Downey and Chris Palumbo, Fairfield Cheese Co. Row 2: Fred06825, Diageo’s Ketel One Botanicals, Chef Rene Lemus, Ola. ROW 3: B. Good, The Two Oh Three, Operation Hope, Delamar Spa, Yalla Organic, Row 4: The crowd, Jessica Sokol and Jen Scully of Saltwater, Steve Bayliss of Lobstercraft, Match Taco/Burger Lobster Chef Matt Storch, interns Melissa Knorr and Maeve McManus welcoming guests to the Atria Lounge.