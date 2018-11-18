A New Story at Santa’s House

At the Burr Mansion in Fairfield Dec 6 - 9

By Jennifer Schonbrunn Hinkle

For 33 years, A Visit to Santa’s House has welcomed families into a holiday wonderland at the Burr Homestead. The Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield, the team behind the event, has donated proceeds to a wide variety of organizations from the Cardinal Shehan Center to Brady’s Smile. This year, the fundraiser will help reinstate the beloved One Book, One Town program, organized by the Friends of the Fairfield Public Library.

To highlight this partnership, A Visit to Santa’s House will incorporate popular holiday stories into the décor and activities including a model train display (provided by Hobbytown USA) featuring a Polar Express theme, while Honeyduke’s Holiday Treats honor Harry Potter. A holiday story-writing contest will also debut, inviting children to submit a composition, with the winners reading entries on stage at Santa’s House. An expanded area in the form of a heated tent connected to the historic home allows visitors a comfortable space for viewing a variety of acts including dance, and interactive music. The tent will also host evening events in “Santa’s House After Dark.” The fundraiser’s presenting sponsor Flash Pointe Dance will perform The Nutcracker, while Fairfield Craft Ales will sponsor a trivia competition for adults. The event runs December 6 through 9.