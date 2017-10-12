Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Ten Minutes with Robert Twardzik

An Architect and Pastry Chef

By Robin H. Phillips


Photo by Stan Godlewski

Robert Twardzik trained as an architect before turning to the pastry arts. But don’t be mistaken; his confections have a balance and articulated design that you would find in any beautiful structure. A resident of Southport, he recently talked with us about his business Bakehaus 561, his latest creations, and his friend Martha Stewart.

Where did you grow up?
I grew up in Philadelphia and moved to New York City where I honed my skills and sought the creative opportunities that fuel my engine.

When did you first start baking?
You could find me in the kitchen at age five watching and helping my mother and grandmother make cakes, pies, cookies, and confections creating lifelong memories.

Did you have formal training to become a pastry chef?
I left a successful career as a commercial architect to study at Peter Kump’s cooking school in New York, where I graduated with a pastry arts degree. I was mentored by Jacques Torres and my first job was as pastry cook at Chanterelle. From there I went on to Danny Meyer’s Tabla and to Taste NYC

You have a famous friend — Martha Stewart. What is it like working with her?
I was influenced by Martha Stewart long before I met her. She continues to inspire me with her creativity, business instincts, curiosity, boundless energy, and wicked sense of humor. And I love being Martha’s kitchen accomplice—our recent Facebook Live baking segment where we shared recipes, rolling pins, and decorating techniques was tremendous fun.

Are you also a good cook—or do you stick to baking?
I am actually a good cook with good instincts but find it to be tedious. I prefer the unforgiving structure of the pastry arts. Invariably a pastry chef’s screw up goes directly into the trash whereas the culinary chef can still serve road kill with a great sauce.

What are Bakehaus 561’s latest creations—we heard dogs would be happy, too?
Currently we have a giftable seasonal assortment of gingerbread, chocolate cookies, meringues, and marzipan at the Fairfield Women’s Exchange in Southport. And I just launched Tiggeroos, my line of organic and gluten-free dog treats.

What is the origin of the name of your company?
My paternal grandfather was born in Vienna so Bakehaus 561 is a nod to his birthplace and its heritage of fine European baking traditions.

Where might we find you relaxing?
A tennis court is my place of refuge. I can focus on the ball and for that time sublimate all the white noise and chatter.

What is your dream vacation?
An African safari — to be so close to incredible animals in their habitats would be amazing.

What is your personal motto?
I actually have two: “If your dreams don’t scare you they’re not big enough,” and “Drive German, wear Italian, drink Scotch, kiss French.” 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

               

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Out-of-the Box Holidays

Making New Traditions Old

Tell It on the Mountain

Ski Schools Filled with Fairfielders

Got Vino?

Great wine ideas for the holidays

New Year, New Space

Three local hotspots all received some TLC this past year.

Holiday Help

Tips from experts

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
Bricktacular at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester

Saturday-Sunday, December 2-3, 9-10, 16-17, 23-24, 2017 Tis the season to be jolly at LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester during Bricktacular. Join in on the festive...

Cost: Starting at $15.95; children under 2 are FREE.

Where:
LEGOLAND Discovery Center Westchester
39 Fitzgerald Street
Yonkers, NY  10710
View map »


Sponsor: LEGOLAND® Discovery Center Westchester
Telephone: 866-243-0770
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags