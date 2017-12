Kick off the holidays with the hit theatre series Play with Your Food, for Seasons Readings, a production they call "a delightful afternoon performance of irreverent and irresistible short...

Cost: Tickets: $30 in advance at pequotlibrary.org, $40 at the door.

Where:

Pequot Library

720 Pequot Avenue

Southport, CT 06890

Sponsor: Pequot Library

Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115

Contact Name: Front Desk

