Not-So-Plain-Jane

Artist Toulouse-Lautrec celebrated the dancer and many others

By Mia Laufer


Although Jane Avril (born Jeanne Beaudon) was not a particularly strong singer, she was celebrated for her explosive and erratic dancing, and nicknamed La Mélinite, after a type of dynamite. 

Avril likely met Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in the early 1890s, when she was performing at the Moulin Rouge. The two became fast friends, and she commissioned posters from him throughout her career.

In Jane Avril, Lautrec’s poster of her, he depicts her in the midst of a high kick, framed by a musician cast in shadow. The framing device supports the illusion that the viewer is sitting in the orchestra, close enough to Avril to reach out and touch her. Part of the “In the Limelight” exhibit at the Bruce Museum until January 7, 2018.

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Connect With Us

               

Baby, It's Cold Outside

Exploring Winter's Wonders at Fairfield Museum––exhibit opens Dec 1

November 2017

6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library's Special...

Cost: Free

Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information

7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter's Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter's wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

