Not-So-Plain-Jane

Artist Toulouse-Lautrec celebrated the dancer and many others

By Mia Laufer

Although Jane Avril (born Jeanne Beaudon) was not a particularly strong singer, she was celebrated for her explosive and erratic dancing, and nicknamed La Mélinite, after a type of dynamite.

Avril likely met Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in the early 1890s, when she was performing at the Moulin Rouge. The two became fast friends, and she commissioned posters from him throughout her career.