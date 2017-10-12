Edit ModuleShow Tags
New Year, New Space

Three local hotspots all received some TLC this past year.

By Tracy Holleran


 Mecha Noodle Bar (1215 Post Rd.) doubled its size when it expanded into the adjacent Brick Walk storefront to create an additional 20 seats, plus a new bar. Owner Tony Pham says “our number one priority is to continue to offer the same delicious cuisine that we are proud to be known for.” To celebrate the new space, Mecha debuted all-new spiked boba teas and house made sodas. 

If wine is more your jam, 55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille (55 Miller St.) reopened last spring after a year-long renovation. Owners Kleber, Nube, and Vicente Siguenza completely redesigned the main level and entrance to include a larger, L-shaped bar and floor-to-ceiling glass panelled doors that open onto to the patio. On the upper level, the dining area and private party room are now separated by an impressive wall of wine bottles.

Paci (96 Station St.), located in the Southport station house, opened in 1996 and recently modernized its space. The exposed brick and high ceilings remain, but the bar, once in a small space behind the dining room, is now housed in a new addition. The structure boasts three full walls of glass, a long marble-topped bar, and about a dozen tables, nearly doubling the capacity of the previous bar. Co-owner Donna Patchen is thrilled with the space. “It has energy—a city vibe. Everyone wants to sit in here!”                                                        

This article appears in the Holiday 2017 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

