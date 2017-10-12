New Year, New Space

Three local hotspots all received some TLC this past year.

By Tracy Holleran

Mecha Noodle Bar (1215 Post Rd.) doubled its size when it expanded into the adjacent Brick Walk storefront to create an additional 20 seats, plus a new bar. Owner Tony Pham says “our number one priority is to continue to offer the same delicious cuisine that we are proud to be known for.” To celebrate the new space, Mecha debuted all-new spiked boba teas and house made sodas.

If wine is more your jam, 55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille (55 Miller St.) reopened last spring after a year-long renovation. Owners Kleber, Nube, and Vicente Siguenza completely redesigned the main level and entrance to include a larger, L-shaped bar and floor-to-ceiling glass panelled doors that open onto to the patio. On the upper level, the dining area and private party room are now separated by an impressive wall of wine bottles.