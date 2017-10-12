Got Vino?

Great wine ideas for the holidays

By Kelsey Banfield

Red Wines

Try a bold red like Girard Petite Syrah to pair with heavy meats and rich stews, or go with a classic — like the Josh Cabernet Sauvignon —which always works well for holiday suppers or just sipping by the fire.

White Wine

The DMZ Chardonnay pairs well with everything from a holiday cheese plate to a crown roast. It’s elegant and refined right down to the Tiffany-blue label.

Sparkling

The Bernard Remy Cart Blanche Champagne is solid paired with oysters, caviar, or any similar

festive nibble.

Rosé

Believe it or not, rosé works for all seasons. The Lucien Albrecht Cremant d’Alsace Brut Rosé is a dark pink bubbly that’s perfect for ringing in the New Year.

Best Gift

The DeMorgenzon Reserve Chenin Blanc is a well-rounded wine that can compete with any Burgundy or high-tier California Chardonnay — at half the price.