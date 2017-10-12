Ballet for All

The Nutcracker––Fairfield Univ Dec 10

By Robin H. Phillips

No need to head to Lincoln Center to see The Nutcracker this holiday season. The Connecticut Dance School brings the inimitable Russian classic ballet beautifully to life with two performances featuring dancers from Fairfield and beyond.

“This is a terrific performance opportunity for our students. The ballet’s original choreography, elegant costumes, classic sets, and professional lighting and sound make it a thoroughly delightful experience,” explains the school’s artistic director, Alan Woodard.

Woodward also notes that the production of The Nutcracker is special in the area since CDS students are cast in all roles except for the Sugar Plum Fairy’s Cavalier. James Shee, former dancer with National Ballet of Canada and San Francisco Ballet, will perform that part. “There is so much to dazzle the senses in this show—parents and children in the party scene, mice and soldiers in the battle scene, angels to introduce Act Two and Chinese, Russian, and Arabian dancers who entertain Clara and her prince in the Land of Sweets. It is a true example of ballet as theater—engaging for the entire family.”

Shows will be held at the Quick Center for the Arts on the Fairfield University campus Sunday, December 10, at 1 pm and 4 pm.