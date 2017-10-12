Are there any local Polar Plunges planned for the 2017/18 New Year?

By Eileen Weber

If it’s January and you’re Eric Hodska, you hit the beach in Southport. Since 2006, he has rallied post-holiday revelers for a chilly dip. As a personal trainer, he has clients and friends all over Fairfield County. Southport beach was a good neutral spot. This season’s plunge is scheduled for Saturday, January 13. Why so late? “So many people are already preoccupied on New Year’s Day, it’s a busy travel week, and there are a bunch of other plunges that day,” he explains.

“We get more of a turnout if we plan for it later. Weather permitting, they get anywhere from 30 to 60 people participating plus onlookers who have no intention of swimming in frigid temperatures. “It’s winter time, so it’s going to be cold,” he says. “The more extreme the conditions, the better. That’s how it should be.”

The event raises funds for a different local charity every year. So, the plunge is a cold dip for a cause. They’ve raised money for everything from the American Red Cross to Sandy Hook. They are currently discussing what this year’s charity may be. “There is certainly no shortage of people in need,” he says. “It’s just a fun annual event.”

Can’t make it to Southport? Check out these events on January 1:

New Year’s Day Dip Polar Plunge at Tod’s Point in Greenwich;

Polar Plunge of New Haven at Lighthouse Point Park;

Save the Children’s plunge at Jennings Beach, and Temple Israel’s Freezin’ for a Reason in Westport.