Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Winter Survival Guide

A handy guide for your car and home

By Sophie Cohen


Yes, it’s that time of year again. Winter is just around the corner, and before some of us begin the inevitable semi-hibernation, here are a few necessities to help prepare for the long months ahead. After all, winter can be enjoyable as long as you’re properly prepared. 

For Your Car 

Remote Car Starter
Useful for those without a functioning garage, and, let’s face it, for the majority of us who secretly hate winter. 

​Yaktrax
Think ice cleats. Some people use these for fun. Others use them to prevent breaking various body parts.

Four-wheel Drive
One word: snow. 

Hand Cream
Protect your skin from the start and don’t wait until your hands are dry and cracked, making the winter miserably uncomfortable.

Lip Balm
Same previous sentiment. 

Windshield-wiper Covers
If you’ve never heard of them, google it. Trust me. They save hours of scraping.

Studded Snow Tires
Another word: ice.  

Shovel
You’ll feel better knowing it’s there, even if you never use it. (You’ll never use it.)

Blanket 
What if you’re stuck in a snowbank? What if the heat in your car doesn’t work? What if you have to watch yet another sports game on the freezing sidelines? 

AAA Membership
Potentially the only thing you truly need this winter. Then again, a third of the Berkshires doesn’t have cell service. Keep in mind: Basic AAA service only covers a three-mile radius for a tow; pay a bit more and get a higher level, greater mileage. (And we all know that wherever you are in the Berkshires, it’s a 20-minute drive to your next destination.)

For Your House

Roof Rake
Use it to prevent ice dams. Also a great upper-body workout and a new winter hobby for yourself.  

Generator
Alternately, call Hancock Shaker Village for advice on how to survive without electricity. 

 

Sleds
You love them. Your kids love them. Your dog loves them. Plus, they’re a great holiday gift—and a way to cross the icy front yard when you’re not wearing Yaktrax. 

Bottled Water
Stock up. Emergency.cdc.gov recommends having one gallon of water per person per day. 

Salt 
Not the kitchen-table kind. Keep a bucket by the front door. And back door. And garage door.

Hot Chocolate
Add marshmallows for the kids, rum for the adults

Flashlight
For the first of what could be many power outages.

Extra Batteries
For the second power outage.

Designated Flashlight and Extra Batteries Location
Trust me on this one. 

Sunlight 
Book your beach vacation now for the dead of winter. Or the start of winter. Or the end of winter. Alternately, stalk online travel sites and fantasize. 

Snow Blower     
21st-century version of a shovel. Or hire a neighbor’s kid. 

Snowpants, Boots, Jacket, Gloves, Hat
Find them. Try them on. Practice tossing the smaller items in a box by the wood stove—you won’t lose them and they’ll dry out quickly. 

Candles
Because you will never remember the designated flashlight and extra batteries location. 

Books and Games 
When you lose power and can’t charge the iPad.

Battery-operated radio
Yes, radios still exist. 

Take-out Menus 
Keep a stash from your favorite spots at home and in the car. Just order in and relax by the fire.

Recipe and Stock for Chicken Soup
​Restaurant delivery here is scarce—and pretty much non-existent in the villages.

Optimism
Spring will arrive eventually. At least it has every other year. 

 

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Fairfield »

Add your comment:

Connect With Us

            

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Catch the Vibe Newsletter

Weekend activities and events in the area
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016

Food, Glorious Food

2017 Entrée Nous restaurant guide--with complimentary companion entrees available

Halloween on the Green

Over 4,000 visitors enjoyed the Town of Fairfield's celebration

Operation Hope Golf Classic

Helping to stop hunger and homelessness in our area

Easy as Pie

Riverside Baking Company provides delicious treats along with great customer service

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:30 PMHistory by Hand

Ages 8 – 13. Click here for more information and to register: http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/after-school-art-more/ Join other creative kids to learn art, design, and...

Cost: Members: $110; Non-members: $125. In addition, there is a $25 supply fee.

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 6:00 PMGrace Farms Christmas Cup

Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...

Cost: Free

Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMTowards Abstraction

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...

Cost: Museum Admission

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Website »

More information
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMCooking Down the Ages: Cookbooks and Recipes

Food and cookbooks are part of every holiday! Bring family and friends to enjoy this exhibition of rare books on display in Cooking Down the Ages. Join us to explore the history of culinary...

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMHer Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections

Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMLast Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs

Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...

Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT  06878
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags