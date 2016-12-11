Winter Survival Guide

A handy guide for your car and home

By Sophie Cohen

Yes, it’s that time of year again. Winter is just around the corner, and before some of us begin the inevitable semi-hibernation, here are a few necessities to help prepare for the long months ahead. After all, winter can be enjoyable as long as you’re properly prepared.

For Your Car

Remote Car Starter

Useful for those without a functioning garage, and, let’s face it, for the majority of us who secretly hate winter.

​Yaktrax

Think ice cleats. Some people use these for fun. Others use them to prevent breaking various body parts.

Four-wheel Drive

One word: snow.

Hand Cream

Protect your skin from the start and don’t wait until your hands are dry and cracked, making the winter miserably uncomfortable.

Lip Balm

Same previous sentiment.

Windshield-wiper Covers

If you’ve never heard of them, google it. Trust me. They save hours of scraping.

Studded Snow Tires

Another word: ice.

Shovel

You’ll feel better knowing it’s there, even if you never use it. (You’ll never use it.)

Blanket

What if you’re stuck in a snowbank? What if the heat in your car doesn’t work? What if you have to watch yet another sports game on the freezing sidelines?

AAA Membership

Potentially the only thing you truly need this winter. Then again, a third of the Berkshires doesn’t have cell service. Keep in mind: Basic AAA service only covers a three-mile radius for a tow; pay a bit more and get a higher level, greater mileage. (And we all know that wherever you are in the Berkshires, it’s a 20-minute drive to your next destination.)

For Your House

Roof Rake

Use it to prevent ice dams. Also a great upper-body workout and a new winter hobby for yourself.

Generator

Alternately, call Hancock Shaker Village for advice on how to survive without electricity.

Sleds

You love them. Your kids love them. Your dog loves them. Plus, they’re a great holiday gift—and a way to cross the icy front yard when you’re not wearing Yaktrax.

Bottled Water

Stock up. Emergency.cdc.gov recommends having one gallon of water per person per day.

Salt

Not the kitchen-table kind. Keep a bucket by the front door. And back door. And garage door.

​ Hot Chocolate

Add marshmallows for the kids, rum for the adults

Flashlight

For the first of what could be many power outages.

Extra Batteries

For the second power outage.

Designated Flashlight and Extra Batteries Location

Trust me on this one.

Sunlight

Book your beach vacation now for the dead of winter. Or the start of winter. Or the end of winter. Alternately, stalk online travel sites and fantasize.

Snow Blower

21st-century version of a shovel. Or hire a neighbor’s kid.

Snowpants, Boots, Jacket, Gloves, Hat

Find them. Try them on. Practice tossing the smaller items in a box by the wood stove—you won’t lose them and they’ll dry out quickly.

Candles

Because you will never remember the designated flashlight and extra batteries location.

Books and Games

When you lose power and can’t charge the iPad.

Battery-operated radio

Yes, radios still exist.

Take-out Menus

Keep a stash from your favorite spots at home and in the car. Just order in and relax by the fire.

Recipe and Stock for Chicken Soup

​Restaurant delivery here is scarce—and pretty much non-existent in the villages.

Optimism

Spring will arrive eventually. At least it has every other year.