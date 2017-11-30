Why isn’t the Christmas Tree Festival at Burr Mansion year?

By Sarah Milicia

The Burr Mansion hosts numerous events, private parties, weddings, and seasonal fundraisers over the year, but one of everyone’s all-time favorite fundraisers is the annual Fairfield Christmas Tree Festival. However, this year it will not be taking place due to the renovations of the Burr Homestead. They tell us that the work needed to prepare for it is too time-consuming, and with some rooms needing structural work, it can’t be completed in time.

For the past 33 years, the festival has raised funds for area non-profit organizations. Burr Mansion has always hosted the event. Designers and volunteers decorate the interior and exterior to the hilt with Christmas designs from wreaths to trees to mantel displays. The previously scheduled 2016 recipient, Bridgeport Rescue Mission, will now be honored as the 2017 recipient.

The FCTF will resume with a celebratory grand reopening November 30, 2017. Applications will be accepted in Jan. 2017 for organizations interested in becoming the 2018 recipient.