What We're Craving

Crave is a neighborhood restaurant serving both American and Italian-inspired fare with flare

By Tracy Holleran

With a new chef and menu, Crave is ready to host your next private party, corporate event, or casual dinner out. Opened in April 2015 by partners Peter Prizio and Alfonso Cammarota, Crave set out to be an approachable, neighborhood restaurant serving both American and Italian-inspired fare. The large, lively bar area features 13 large HD TVs, making it a good spot to catch the big game. The adjacent dining room with its exposed brick and dark wood accents, is also equipped with projection screens and monitors for meetings.

Chef Rigo Lino—whose Salvadoran roots and experience at Westport’s Mansion Clam House are evident—has redesigned a full menu of small plates, entreés, and salads. Sixteen Spice Pork Belly drizzled with citrus vinaigrette over arugula, sesame-encrusted tuna with a wasabi-soy-ginger glaze, and Rhode Island clam chowder are just a few of the new items. For those of you who loved Crave’s popular eggplant stacks and meatball and salad, they are still here.

Crave now serves weekend brunch. Huevos rancheros, Belgian waffles and silver-dollar pancakes for the kiddos are all on the menu. We love the Sunday Special—orange vodka, champagne, and orange juice served in a pint glass, and the bottomless mimosas.

Crave

52 Sanford St,

Fairfield, CT

203-292-8080

crave52.com

$$ Moderate