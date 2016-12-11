Visit Santa's House

A Visit to Santa’s House at the Burr Homestead––Dec 2 thru 4

By Shauna Sweeney

The Junior Women’s Club of Fairfield and Newman’s Own is hosting its 31st annual A Visit to Santa’s House at the Burr Homestead in Fairfield December 2 through 4. The historic home is transformed into a winter wonderland in celebration of the holidays and the arrival of everyone’s favorite bearded guy—Santa Claus. The event serves as the annual fundraiser for the Women’s Club and has raised thousands of dollars for several charities. All proceeds will go directly to Healing Tree Economic Development this year.

The beloved town tradition brings generations of families and is made possibly because of the significant contributions of local organizations and businesses. Visitors count on traditions like the holiday crafts and sharing a cookie with Mrs. Claus, but Santa’s House always has a few new additions to the weekend’s events.

This year there will be Nutcracker performances by Flash Pointe Dance and local designers have decorated rooms for holiday inspiration. Guests can bid on holiday raffles and each participating family will receive reindeer food to help guide Santa and his reindeer to the roof. Parents can capture great photos of a Santa meeting at no charge using their own cameras and cellphones. Tickets are $6 in advance and $8 at the door.