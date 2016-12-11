Edit ModuleShow Tags
Viet-Crazy

Nom-eez serves Vietnamese cooking at its best

By Tracy Holleran


The moment The Chelsea owner Matt Storch tasted his mother-in-law’s authentic Vietnamese cooking, he had his next restaurant concept.

“It’s so good,” he explains, “I had to bring this food into the mainstream.” In April, Nom-eez opened in Black Rock, next door to The Nook and Timothy’s Ice Cream. The small take-out spot shares space with Donut Crazy, the popular Shelton-based shop, owned by partner Jason Wojnarowski. Although Vietnamese food and donuts may seem an unlikely combination, the collaboration serves to bring in those unfamiliar with Vietnamese cuisine, while also offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Popular dishes include coconut-braised pork with rice, charcoal beef with jalapeño and basil, and of course, pho, the traditional broth-based noodle dish often eaten for breakfast in Vietnam. Looking for something different? Try the pho-ramen, made with ramen noodles, pork belly, and egg; or a banh mi slider, served on a baguette with sriracha aioli.

“I wanted to get this right before I expand to a sit-down restaurant with a bar,” Storch says, “and so far the overall response has been great.” 

Nom-eez 
2992 Fairfield Ave.,
Bridgeport,
203-923-8686,
nom-eez.com

$ Inexpensive

 

This article appears in the Holiday 2016 issue of TownVibe Fairfield

December 2016

Today
