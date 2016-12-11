Viet-Crazy

Nom-eez serves Vietnamese cooking at its best

By Tracy Holleran

The moment The Chelsea owner Matt Storch tasted his mother-in-law’s authentic Vietnamese cooking, he had his next restaurant concept.

“It’s so good,” he explains, “I had to bring this food into the mainstream.” In April, Nom-eez opened in Black Rock, next door to The Nook and Timothy’s Ice Cream. The small take-out spot shares space with Donut Crazy, the popular Shelton-based shop, owned by partner Jason Wojnarowski. Although Vietnamese food and donuts may seem an unlikely combination, the collaboration serves to bring in those unfamiliar with Vietnamese cuisine, while also offering breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Popular dishes include coconut-braised pork with rice, charcoal beef with jalapeño and basil, and of course, pho, the traditional broth-based noodle dish often eaten for breakfast in Vietnam. Looking for something different? Try the pho-ramen, made with ramen noodles, pork belly, and egg; or a banh mi slider, served on a baguette with sriracha aioli.

“I wanted to get this right before I expand to a sit-down restaurant with a bar,” Storch says, “and so far the overall response has been great.”

Nom-eez

2992 Fairfield Ave.,

Bridgeport,

203-923-8686,

nom-eez.com

$ Inexpensive