The Art of It: Elephant in the Room

Artist Roxanne Faber Savage champions bringing awareness to the plight of elephants

Roxanne Faber Savage became obessed with the plight of elephants after seeing a photo of one with its tusks dyed pink—ostensibly to discourage poaching. Though the photo wasn’t real, the image set her on a mission to find out everything she could about the history of the illegal ivory trade.

Her quest took her to to see, touch, and photograph elephant tusks in the off-site collections of the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History, Her exhibit “roxyshow/ELEPHANT” is on display at the Lionheart Gallery in Pound Ridge, New York, until January 1.

Works in the exhibit include silkscreen prints such as Tusk Pile, 2016, pictured above, and works on muslin, paper, and cardboard, along with readymade images on metal, and collages and plaster mixed media relief forms. Her studio is located in the AmFab building in Bridgeport.