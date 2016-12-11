New Year's Exercise Inspiration

Keep your resolution by trying something new

By Sarah Milicia

Take 5: Need New Year’s Exercise Inspiration? Try something new.

Parkour

An increasingly appealing workout regimen, parkour is the sport moving along a created indoor or outdoor route, maneuvering around obstacles by running, jumping, and climbing in a creative way. gcaparkour.com

Studio Row

Westport’s Saugatuck Rowing club’s signature class combines rowing intervals on Concept2 rowing machines—an ideal balance of cardio and strength training. saugatuckrowing.com

The Melt Method

A “self- treatment system” that works with soft body rollers and small Melt hand and foot balls to simulate the effect of manual therapy for management of chronic pain, pilatesstudiofaifield.com

Pound (Ripstix)

Inspired by drumming, a workout using lightly weighted drumsticks called Ripstix. Classes at Crunch Fitness in Norwalk. crunch.com