Take 5: Need New Year’s Exercise Inspiration? Try something new.
Parkour
An increasingly appealing workout regimen, parkour is the sport moving along a created indoor or outdoor route, maneuvering around obstacles by running, jumping, and climbing in a creative way. gcaparkour.com
Studio Row
Westport’s Saugatuck Rowing club’s signature class combines rowing intervals on Concept2 rowing machines—an ideal balance of cardio and strength training. saugatuckrowing.com
The Melt Method
A “self- treatment system” that works with soft body rollers and small Melt hand and foot balls to simulate the effect of manual therapy for management of chronic pain, pilatesstudiofaifield.com
Pound (Ripstix)
Inspired by drumming, a workout using lightly weighted drumsticks called Ripstix. Classes at Crunch Fitness in Norwalk. crunch.com
Ugi Fit
This European 30-minute workout combining strength, cardio, and core training only requires one piece of equipment: the Ugi ball. At 15 inches, it’s versatile for any space. ugifit.com
