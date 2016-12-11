Operation Hope Golf Classic
Helping to stop hunger and homelessness in our area
Operation Hope’s Annual Golf Classic took place on October 17 at Country Club of Fairfield. The title sponsor was Webster Bank and lunch sponsor was IPS. Almost 100 players gathered to have fun and raise money to help Operation Hope end hunger and homelessness right here at home.
Guests included Operation Hope business manager Paula Morthanos, executive director Carla Miklos, controller Fran Bongarten, and director of development Jennifer O’Neill;
100 players group shot;
lunch sponsor IPS foursome Phil Palmieri, Mark Decker, Leah Walker, and Liz Alsevich.
Add your comment: