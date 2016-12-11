New Year in Style

The Delamar Southport has a special evening planned

Looking for something special to do this New Year’s eve without traveling too far? The Delamar Southport has a plan for those who want to ring in 2017, indoors and in style—with plenty of Champagne.

The Delamar New Year’s Eve Celebration Package features an overnight stay for two, a $300 credit to Artisan Restaurant’s New Year’s Eve dinner (a five course menu), midnight Champagne toast, four-piece band, and dancing.

There are also four luxurious rooms of varying sizes that are available for private parties.And don’t forget about their terrific spa. Who doesn’t need a massage after anight of dancing and singing “Auld Lang Syne”?

The Delamar Southport

275 Old Post Rd

Southport, CT

203-259-2800