Look What’s Popping Up

The pop-up shop trend in Southport

For the first time, the pop-up shop trend is coming to Southport. “Pop on Pequot” at 411 Pequot Ave. will feature curated products by Christopher Philip for Lattice House, and participating vendors India Hicks, VSB Jewels, Flowers by Marna, and Neelah Cashmere, P.O.P will be open until Dec 23, providing a shopping experience that feels like a well-established store.

“I furnished the space with items that span three centuries—from a 200-year-old Welsh sideboard to a set of black Phillippe Starck chairs from 1970,” explains Philip. After Dec 23, he plans to open up Lattice House in the same spot.