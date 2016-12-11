Halloween on the Green

Over 4,000 visitors enjoyed the Town of Fairfield's celebration

The historic green behind the Fairfield Museum and History Center became an enchanted Halloween Village for the first annual Halloween on the Green event on October 30. The buildings on the Museum Commons, including Sun Tavern, the D.A.R.’s Old Academy, and the Victorian Cottage and Barn, were all transformed into Halloween-themed areas where over 4,000 visitors explored, found treats, and showed off costumes.

Photos: the Victorian Cottage, decorated and staffed by the Fairfield University Bookstore.

Fairfield Museum executive director Mike Jehle with son Zander.

Children enjoying story time courtesy of the Fairfield Public Library.