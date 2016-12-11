Giving - Holiday Gift Guide 2016

The Bruce Museum in Greenwich received a significant gift of fifty black-and-white photographs by Brett Weston from the Christian Keesee Collection in 2015. These are the first images by Weston in...
Cost: Museum Admission
Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT 06830
Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more than a handful of successful women artists; now the list would be extensive, and the choices rich and varied. Although numerous recent...
Cost: Varies
Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich , CT
Ages 8 – 13. Click here for more information and to register: http://www.fairfieldhistory.org/programs-events/after-school-art-more/ Join other creative kids to learn art, design, and...
Cost: Members: $110; Non-members: $125. In addition, there is a $25 supply fee.
Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT 06824
More information
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...
Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free
Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT 06830
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Last Days of Pangea: In the Footsteps of Dinosaurs November 19, 2016 - July 16, 2017 Image: Cast skull of Postosuchus, one of the largest carnivorous reptiles during the late Triassic, 200...
Cost: $7 adult, $6 Senior/student, under 5 and member free
Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT 06878
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...
Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free
Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT 06830
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Bring family and friends together in teams of four for Grace Farms' Christmas Cup, a friendly basketball tournament in the Court for teens, returning college students, and adults. This free 3...
Cost: Free
Where:
Grace Farms
365 Lukes Wood Road
New Canaan, CT 06840
More information
Sponsor: Grace Farms Foundation
Her Crowd: New Art by Women from Our Neighbors’ Private Collections On view thru January 2, 2017 Bruce Museum, Greenwich, CT Only yesterday, it seems, one was hard-pressed to name more...
Cost: $7 adult, $6 senior/student, under 5 and member free
Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Drive
Greenwich, CT 06830
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Food and cookbooks are part of every holiday! Bring family and friends to enjoy this exhibition of rare books on display in Cooking Down the Ages. Join us to explore the history of culinary...
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT 06890
More information
Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346
Contact Name: Pequot Library
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
More information
Sponsor: Bruce Museum
