Food, Glorious Food

2017 Entrée Nous restaurant guide--with complimentary companion entrees available

By Jessica Grutkowski

If our wildy successful Taste of Fairfield event left you hungry for more, the 2017 Entrée Nous restaurant guide might be your new favorite date-night companion. It features 12 popular local culinary destinations like Artisan, Nom-Eez, Terrain, and Walrus + Carpenter, and includes full-color photos, reviews, and menu snapshots. Bring your book to a featured restaurant and receive a complimentary companion entree with the purchase of another.

Also makes a clever gift idea for the foodie in your life.

One dollar from each book sale is donated to Community Plates.

This program and is valid from November 1, 2016 through December 31, 2017