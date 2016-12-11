Easy as Pie

Riverside Baking Company provides delicious treats along with great customer service

By Tracy Holleran

Riverside Baking Company, inconspicuously tucked behind the Colonial Post Plaza (across from Rawley’s), has been turning out high-quality baked goods since May 2015. What started as a hobby for owner Richard Schneider, who worked in sales management his entire adult life, became a passion when he left his career to go to the French Culinary Institute.

“I think I really have a good feel for the palate of the people in town,” the Fairfielder explains. His signature carrot cakes, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate-dipped macaroons are wildly popular, but he doesn’t play favorites: “I love making everything, so everything is our specialty.”

Together with son Philip, a recent CIA graduate, he strives to keep people coming back, and don’t mind last-minute orders and gluten-free requests. Standouts include buche de noel, tiramisu, and mini tarts and brownie bite platters.

Riverside Baking Company

1891 Post Rd,

Fairfield, CT

203-451-0331

riversidebakingcompany.com

$$ Moderate