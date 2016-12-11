Art with A View

Quidley Gallery artists come to Fairfield County

Residents of Nantucket, Boston, and Naples, Florida, are fans of a local gallery— Quidley & Company —that is known for showcasing talented contemporary artists from the U.S and Europe.

Now Fairfield County has the opportunity to see some of the curated artists that the Quidley Gallery is famous for, in their new space located on the Saugatuck River in downtown Westport.

The 2016 season features a solo exhibition of Donald Jurney whose paintings are firmly rooted in the plein air landscape tradition.