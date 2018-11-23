Secret Places

Judges select the top images in Berkshire Magazine’s photo contest

Berkshire Magazine presents the winning images in the first Secret Places in the Berkshires photo contest. Entries were reviewed by a panel of judges: Christina Rahr Lane, former picture editor at Orion Magazine and currently independent picture editor and visual consultant; Kim Hubbard, former senior photo editor for National Geographic and Audubon and currently curator at Stanmeyer Gallery and Shaker Dam Coffeehouse; and Anastasia Stanmeyer, editor of Berkshire Magazine.

The three winning photos are here, along with all nine honorable mentions. They will also be on exhibit at Stanmeyer Gallery , with an opening reception on Saturday, January 5, 2-4 p.m. Part of the entry proceeds will be donated to Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary .

1st Place, Dana Goedewaagen, End of Summer

2nd Place, Ben Mancino, Silva Nebula

3rd Place, Jay Rhind, Umpachene Falls

Honorable Mentions below.

(Click on the image to enlarge it and to see the photographer's name and photo title.)