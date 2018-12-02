Light up the Winter Night

Naumkeag's gardens in Stockbridge transform with 100,000 lights and music. thru Dec 30

By Kate Abbott

The Blue Steps and the hemlock trees glow. The greenhouse holds poinsettias. Naumkeag in Stockbridge is turning on the lights—100,000 lights. From the day after Thanksgiving to the day before New Year’s Eve, the gardens will transform with color and music for winterlights.

A bonfire gives a warm place to rest with doughnuts, hot cider or cocoa with a shot of rum, says general manager Brian Cruey. The first floor of the house will open too, but the winter walk heads outdoors, even in snow.

Cruey has reached out to performers to welcome the whole community with a series of events, celebrating Hanukkah week with a menorah, the solstice with a walk under the full moon, and Christmas with a living nativity. He has been planning this for four years, and Naumkeag has spent a year setting up for it. As he finishes designing the light show and electrifying the garden, he and volunteers have planted 65,000 daffodil bulbs for Naumkeag’s first spring festival.