Cozy up

Berkshire locations with warm environments and delicious food

By Kate Abbott

The room is built of wood; the tables, the book shelves, the platform seat over a stack of logs. Two couches rest near the hearth, in candle light. Tourists in North Adams has opened its lodge for the winter.

Even in the heart of January, even in the snow, we can find a place to share a quiet drink and a wood fire. In anticipation of its new restaurant, Loom (coming in the spring), Tourists offers this relaxed space for coffee, a light meal and drinks. Their award-winning chef, Cortney Burns, has set up a playful menu to mix and match into an indoor picnic.

Across the county, Wheatleigh’s five-star chef serves chocolate chip cookies in the lounge. The nearby Chocolate Springs café stays open late with its own thick hot chocolate and performers on some evenings. The Gateways Inn hosts jazz and more on Fridays and Saturdays in the newly remodeled bar, now named The Garter after Falstaff’s inn in Shakespeare’s Henry IV and The Merry Wives of Windsor.