Cozy up
Berkshire locations with warm environments and delicious food
The room is built of wood; the tables, the book shelves, the platform seat over a stack of logs. Two couches rest near the hearth, in candle light. Tourists in North Adams has opened its lodge for the winter.
Even in the heart of January, even in the snow, we can find a place to share a quiet drink and a wood fire. In anticipation of its new restaurant, Loom (coming in the spring), Tourists offers this relaxed space for coffee, a light meal and drinks. Their award-winning chef, Cortney Burns, has set up a playful menu to mix and match into an indoor picnic.
Across the county, Wheatleigh’s five-star chef serves chocolate chip cookies in the lounge. The nearby Chocolate Springs café stays open late with its own thick hot chocolate and performers on some evenings. The Gateways Inn hosts jazz and more on Fridays and Saturdays in the newly remodeled bar, now named The Garter after Falstaff’s inn in Shakespeare’s Henry IV and The Merry Wives of Windsor.
The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge will serve a hot drink (spiked or not) by the fire, with entertainment in December, and music at the Lion’s Den every night year-round. Warm up with folk and brass at No10 in Great Barrington, or jazz at the Stagecoach Tavern in Sheffield, where much of the food comes from the farm on the property. Or venture to The Egremont Barn and enjoy comedy and music most Wednesdays through Sundays.
Add your comment: