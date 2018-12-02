Edit ModuleShow Tags
Cozy up

Berkshire locations with warm environments and delicious food

By Kate Abbott


The room is built of wood; the tables, the book shelves, the platform seat over a stack of logs. Two couches rest near the hearth, in candle light. Tourists in North Adams has opened its lodge for the winter.

Even in the heart of January, even in the snow, we can find a place to share a quiet drink and a wood fire. In anticipation of its new restaurant, Loom (coming in the spring), Tourists offers this relaxed space for coffee, a light meal and drinks. Their award-winning chef, Cortney Burns, has set up a playful menu to mix and match into an indoor picnic. 

Across the county, Wheatleigh’s five-star chef serves chocolate chip cookies in the lounge. The nearby Chocolate Springs café stays open late with its own thick hot chocolate and performers on some evenings. The Gateways Inn hosts jazz and more on Fridays and Saturdays in the newly remodeled bar, now named The Garter after Falstaff’s inn in Shakespeare’s Henry IV and The Merry Wives of Windsor.

The Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge will serve a hot drink (spiked or not) by the fire, with entertainment in December, and music at the Lion’s Den every night year-round. Warm up with folk and brass at No10 in Great Barrington, or jazz at the Stagecoach Tavern in Sheffield, where much of the food comes from the farm on the property. Or venture to The Egremont Barn and enjoy comedy and music most Wednesdays through Sundays. 

 

 

This article appears in the Winter 2018 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Comfort Food

In an eighteenth century barn, Farm Country Soup serves soul-soothing creations

Baking Berkshire

Wonderful somethings are in the oven all over the region

Old Inn at the Pillow

The Old Inn on the Green will "pop-up" at Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival

Iced Teatime

Great places for refreshing beverages in The Berkshires

Sup’s Up

Otto’s Kitchen bigger, better and more delicious comfort food
December 2018

Today
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend Presented by Whole Foods Market

For the tenth consecutive year, the holiday shopping and dining season will come to life at the 10th Annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market, Saturday, December 1...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram, Cos Cob, Greenwich and Riverside
main streets and avenues
Greenwich, CT
View map »


Sponsor: TMK Sports & Entertainment
Telephone: 203-531-3047
Contact Name: Tamara Ketler
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMRidgefield Historical Society presents Silhouettes

    Sunday, December 2: Handcut Silhouettes by Deborah O’Connor The Scott House, 4 Sunset Lane, from 11 am to 5 pm     The Historical Society is presenting a unique opportunity to have...

Cost: visit website

Where:
Ridgefield Historical Society
4 Sunset Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Historical Society
Telephone: 203-438-5821
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMIn Dialogue: A Conversation With Tucker Nichols and Dayne Encarnacion on Almost Everything On The Table

Join exhibiting artist Tucker Nichols and Aldrich educator and scientist Dayne Encarnacion for an informal and engaging in-gallery conversation that explores the concepts and questions posed by...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMSarah Noble Chorus

Hunt Hill Farm is pleased to announce that the Sarah Noble Intermediate School Chorus will be singing here on December 2nd at 2pm for their 9th year.  

Cost: FREE

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMGrand Re-Opening Celebration of the Colonial-era Governor Fitch Law Office

Celebrate the grand re-opening of the Governor Fitch Law Office at Norwalk Historical Society’s Mill Hill Historic Park on Sunday, December 2, 2018 from 2:00pm – 4:00pm. The Colonial...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mill Hill Historic Park
2 East Wall St.
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Historical Society
Telephone: 203-846-0525
Contact Name: Samantha Kulish-Fargione
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMHoliday SING

The Wilton Singers Kick Off the Holiday Season with 5th Annual “Holiday Sing!” Start your Holiday Season with the Wilton Singers Annual Holiday Sing! Come tap your feet, nod your head, and...

Cost: $10 (12 and under are free)

Where:
The Little Theater at Wilton High School
395 Danbury Road
(main entrance)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: The Wilton Singers
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMBen Vereen: Steppin' Out for the Holidays

Sunday, December 2, 2018 at 4pm Ridgefield Magazine Broadway & Cabaret Series Partially underwritten by Adam Broderick Salon & Spa Legendary Tony Award-winning actor Ben Vereen...

Cost: $75

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Telephone: 203-438-5795
Contact Name: Ridgefield Playhouse
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 6:00 PMVTC Presents: It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

The Vagabond Theatre Company (VTC) presents their Second Annual Holiday Spectacular: It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Show. This year’s production, directed by VTC’s...

Cost: 15-25

Where:
The Bijou Theatre
275 Fairfield Ave
Bridgeport, CT  06604
View map »


Sponsor: The Vagabond Theater Company
Telephone: 203-520-8332
Contact Name: John R Smith Jnr
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:00 PMCarols by Candlelight

St Michael's Parish in Litchfield will hold a Festival of "Carols by Candlelight" on Sunday afternoon December 2, at 4 pm in their nearly 100 year old Ehrick Rossiter Gothic Revival...

Cost: Freewill Offering

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9465
Contact Name: Mark Johnson
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMTis the season…to make Gingerbread Houses!

Decorating gingerbread houses has been a tradition at Hunt Hill Farm for many years. We invite you to join us this year with pastry chef extraordinaire Claire Bevington.

Cost: $90.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kimberly
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
4th Floor
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
3:45 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

9:30 AM - 10:45 AMGentle Yoga for 50+

Join Art Rodia, an instructor with over 30 years of yoga teaching experience, as he guides this gentle yoga class. Created for people over fifty and beginners who need a gentle and accessible...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCraig Ferguson: Hobo Fabulous Tour

Don’t miss this stand-up set from the Scottish-American television host, comedian, author and actor! Best known for his long run as host of the CBS late-night talk show “The Late Late...

Cost: $60

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
4:15 PM - 5:30 PMDIY Bird Feeder

Make a bird-feeder with popsicle sticks and glue. This bird-feeder will be fun to make and the birds will love it too! Ages 6-10 Registration required - call 914-864-0130 Sponsored by the Friends...

Cost: No Cost

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8041

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information

10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:00 PMTotalitarian Regimes in Czechoslovakia

Totalitarian Regimes in Czechoslovakia On December 4 at 11 am, Noble Horizons will host Dr. Vojtěch Ripka, from the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes in Prague, Czech Republic. ...

Cost: Free

Where:
Noble Horizons
17 Cobble Road
Salisbury, CT  06068
View map »


Sponsor: Noble Horizons
Telephone: 860-435-9851
Contact Name: Caroline Burchfield
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
12:30 PM - 1:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:00 PMGallery Talk: Collecting and Field Work in West Africa

Dr. Scott Lacy, Professor of Sociology and Anthropology, Fairfield University, will present a gallery talk titled Collecting and Field Work in West Africa in the Bellarmine Hall Galleries on...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:30 PMGingerbread Houses & Cocktails for a Cause

Each guest receives a fully-assembled gingerbread house to decorate while sipping wine, chatting with friends, and enjoying light fare. Candy basics are provided. As the holiday spirit fills the...

Cost: $150

Where:
Country Club of Darien
Dairen, CT


Website »

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMAdult Art Program: Acrylics Plus - Starting September 12th

Facilitated by Nina Bertolino This program will meet every other Wednesday from 10:30 - 12:30 on the following dates: September 12th & 26th, October 10th & 24th, November 7th & 21st, December 5th...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMHoliday Tea Musicale

The magic of the season is tangible throughout the Rosen House! Take part in Caramoor’s great tradition of holiday music with charismatic musicians, festive decorations, and tea service in...

Cost: $65

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 12:30 PMWriters’ Workshop at Keeler Library - Starting September 5th

Join us for a series of writing workshops led by journalist and published writer Maryanne D’Amato. All writers and aspiring writers are invited to share their work, or desire to write, in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:00 PMGallery Talk: Mizusashi: Japanese Water Jars

Dr. Ive Covaci, Adjunct Professor of Art History, Fairfield University, will present a gallery talk titled Mizusashi: Japanese Water Jars from the Carol and Jeffrey Horvitz Collection on the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
200 Barlow Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: Fairfield University Art Museum
Telephone: 203-254-4046

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 7:30 PMLiquid Gold: 10 Ways to use honey for health and healing

As the weather turns cooler and cold season begins, many of us are looking for natural remedies to stay healthy. Marina Marchese, beekeeper, author of The Honey Connoisseur, and founder of Red Bee...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 10:30 AMChoo Choo Storytime

Discover adventures on the tracks with books that spark the imagination. Sponsored by People’s United Bank.

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Sponsor: People's United Bank
Telephone: 203-259-1598
Contact Name: Visitor Services Manager

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information

10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 10:30 AMFamily Story Time and Craft

Join us on Thursdays in December to celebrate a month of giving for the Audubon at Bent of the River.  Each Thursday morning, we will be joined by Kate Pratt who will have a bird-themed story...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMKnit 2 Gather

Join New Morning Market’s new knitting club! We’re crafting wearable items for Safe Haven of Greater Waterbury and welcome all levels to join! Instructors will be on-hand for beginners. Yarn,...

Cost: Free - registration requested

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St North
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Telephone: 203-263-4868
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
4th Floor
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMHoliday Tea Musicale

The magic of the season is tangible throughout the Rosen House! Take part in Caramoor’s great tradition of holiday music with charismatic musicians, festive decorations, and tea service in...

Cost: $65

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:45 PMJob Search 123-Resume & Cover Letter

Attend 1, 2 or all 3 of this three part series giving you to the tools to help find you the right job!  Session 1-How to Nail that Job–Thursday, November 29th–5:30-6:45 pm Session 2–Resume...

Cost: No Cost

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8041

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMAlways at the Carlyle- Bemelmans in Bedford

December 6th ~ Join us for a special evening of live entertainment, a “Bemelman’s in Bedford” cocktail party and screening of Always at the Carlyle + Q&A with Director Matthew Miele.

Cost: $60.00

Where:
Bedford Playhouse
633 Old Post Road
bedford, NY
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMPainting Uncorked with Allison Meyler

Enjoy an exciting evening of painting paired with wine and light hors d’oeuvres with painter and Ridgefield resident Allison Meyler. Whether you are an aspiring artist or just looking to explore...

Cost: $25; $22.50 member

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 3:30 PMHoliday Music at St. Michael's-Litchfield

WOMEN’S FORUM PRESENTS Music for the Holiday Season at St. Michael’s-Litchfield LITCHFIELD – The Women’s Forum of Litchfield welcomes all to what promises to be a special...

Cost: $10

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Women's Forum of Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-3966
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
3:45 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:00 PMOpen Mic Night

EVERY THURSDAY | 7:30 PM - 10:00 pm Music | Spoken Word | Comedy | More Hosted by Don Lowe Hunt Hill Farm is excited to announce OpenMic night every Thursday night.  Please stop by to...

Cost: donation

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Sponsor: Hunt Hill Farm
Telephone: 860.355.0300
Contact Name: John C. Maxwell III
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMHoliday Tea Musicale

The magic of the season is tangible throughout the Rosen House! Take part in Caramoor’s great tradition of holiday music with charismatic musicians, festive decorations, and tea service in...

Cost: $65

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
4th Floor
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 9:30 PMFree Solo Screening

From award-winning documentary filmmaker Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (Meru) and world-renowned photographer and mountaineer Jimmy Chin comes National Geographic’s Free Solo, a stunning,...

Cost: $12.00

Where:
Bedford Playhouse
633 OLD POST RD
BEDFORD, CT  10506
View map »


Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 6:30 PMHoliday Crafts and Cookies

Join us on Friday evenings when the Train Show is open late for fun, hands-on activities and refreshments.

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMLantern Tour of Litchfield's History

Take a lantern tour through the historic district of Litchfield and learn more about the homes and residents who lived there. Join the Litchfield Historical Society for this nighttime tour on...

Cost: $15 members; $20 non-members

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Litchfield Historical Society
Website »

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM “Street Level” Exhibit at the Maritime Garage Gallery

The Maritime Garage Gallery’s latest exhibit features works inspired by art in public places. “Street Level ” brings to life the notion that public art can transforms...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06854
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203-831-9063
Contact Name: Maritime Garage Gallery
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
3:45 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
10:30 AM - 12:30 PMWatercolor Painting

Friday mornings from 10:30 to 12:30. Free, no registration. Open to adults and older teens. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies in, but some basic supplies will be provided by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ruth Keeler Memorial Library
276 Titicus Road
North Salem, NY  10560
View map »


Sponsor: Keeler Library
Telephone: 914-669-5161
Contact Name: Carolyn Reznick
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information

11:00 AM - 4:00 PMFlappers: Fashion and Freedom

In this key moment in our national history and the struggle for women’s equality and freedom of expression, the Fairfield Museum’s exhibition “Flappers: Fashion and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 9:00 PMShoplifting Saturday at Choice Pet

Shoplifting Saturday's are coming to CHOICE PET in Fairfield, CT!  Your pup is approved to sniff, seek and swipe ONE Earth Animal No-Hide Chew for their chomping pleasure! And they will receive a...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Choice Pet
1947 Black Rock Turnpike
Earth Animal
Fairfield, CT  06825
View map »


Sponsor: Earth Animal
Telephone: 203-557-3322
Contact Name: Brooke Valenti
Website »

More information
10:00 AMScandinavian Holiday Gift Sale

What sets the Washington Art Association’s Annual Holiday Sale apart from others is not only the exquisitely hand crafted gifts by local artisans, but a talented group of volunteers designers and...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Washington Art Association & Gallery
4 Bryan Plaza
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Washington Art Association & gallery
Telephone: 860-868-2878
Contact Name: Ginger Nelsen
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMHoliday Program: Fezziwig's Party

Saturday, December 8 and Sunday, December 9, 11am – 12:30pm & 1:30 – 3pm Register online at http://www.fairfieldhistory.org Enjoy a “tea” with cookies and milk with characters from “A...

Cost: Adults: $10; Children: $5; Children 5 and under: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMDIY Paper Mitten

Brr! It's cold outside! Create and decorate your own paper mittens with buttons, cotton, and other materials.  Ages: 3-8 (younger than 5 with caregiver) Registration required - call 914-864-0130...

Cost: No Cost

Where:
Mount Kisco Public Library
100 East Main Street
Mount Kisco, NY  10549
View map »


Telephone: 914-666-8041

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMRT Facts Holiday Event

RT Facts Holiday Event featuring guest artist Zachary Zaitzeff Zaitzeff's art will be on display from 12/8 to 1/8    

Cost: free

Where:
RT Facts Gallery
8 Old Barn Rd
Kent, CT  06757
View map »


Sponsor: RT Facts
Telephone: 860-927-1700
Contact Name: Natalie Randall
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMClose Encounters With Music presents:Mozart and Schubert—Marzipan and the “Trout”

Two great melodists, two young geniuses in one brilliant evening: Bubbly, like fine Champagne, Schubert’s “Trout” Quintet is one of the most joyous pieces ever written.  A landmark of...

Cost: $50 (Orchestra and Mezzanine), $27 (Balcony) and $15 for students

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Close Encounters With Music
Telephone: 800-843-0778
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMSeason of Peace

NORWALK COMMUNITY CHORALE’S “SEASON OF PEACE” FREE CHRISTMAS CONCERT   The Norwalk Community Chorale, now in its 58th year will present “Season of Peace”, a free Christmas Concert,...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Norwalk Concert Hall
125 East Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06851
View map »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Exhibit

Contemporary Art Quilts by Norma Schlager Art quilts designed and sewn by Danbury quilt artist, Norma Schlager will be on display at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington from November 24...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery
5 Wykeham Rd.
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit Opening Friday, November 23; Santa Visits on December 8!

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 23, with Santa visiting on December 8! Decorated for the...

Cost: Members free, Non-member adults $10/ kids $5.

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM2018 Holiday Express Train Show

December 1 – December 31, 2018 Monday – Thursday, 10am – 1pm Fridays (December 7, 14, 21, 28), 10am – 7pm Saturday and Sunday, 10am – 4pm Vacation Week, December 24, 26, 27 & 31, 10am...

Cost: Members: Free; Adult: $5; Seniors & Student: $3; Children under 5: Free

Where:
Fairfield Museum and History Center
370 Beach Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
4th Floor
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMWorldwide Community Lights Celebration at Stepping Stones

Each night from November 20th through December 31st the museum is transformed into a dazzling holiday light extravaganza! Every surface of the museum’s exterior becomes a canvas...

Cost: Free

Where:
Stepping Stones Museum for Children
303 West Avenue
Norwalk, CT  06850
View map »


Telephone: 203-899-0606
Contact Name: Stepping Stones Museum for Children
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMA Christmas Carol

Celebrate the timeless holiday tradition of A Christmas Carol with the whole family, and revel in the joy and redemptive power of Christmas as told in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the...

Cost: $29-$39

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St.
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire Theatre Group
Telephone: 413-997-4444

More information
1:00 PM - 3:30 PMHoliday Tea Musicale

The magic of the season is tangible throughout the Rosen House! Take part in Caramoor’s great tradition of holiday music with charismatic musicians, festive decorations, and tea service in...

Cost: $65

Where:
Rosen House Music Room
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Rd
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Sponsor: Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
Telephone: 914-232-1252
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMWalter Jenkins new art

Byrde + the b is pleased to announce an exhibit of Walter Fields new  artwork opening on Friday November 2 from 5-7:00pm at Byrde + the b, 10 Titus Rd, Washington Depot, CT 06794.  The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255-6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMA Christmas Carol Sweets Spectacular

Support BTG PLAYS! Year Round Education Program while reveling in the Holiday Spirit! Join us before the opening performance of A Christmas Carol in the...

Cost: $75 Adult, $50 Child

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St.
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMA Christmas Carol Sweets Spectacular

On Saturday, December 8, Berkshire Theatre Group is hosting a Sweets Spectacular fundraiser before the opening performance of A Christmas Carol to support BTG PLAYS! Year-Round Education Program....

Cost: $75 Adult, $50 Child

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St.
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »

More information
5:30 PM - 6:30 PMDylan Thomas-A Child’s Christmas in Wales

Come join in on December 8th the reading of the poem which is all about one night on the occasion of Christmas. Family and friends will enjoy sharing Dylan Thomas has managed to universalize the...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kimberly
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMMoby: A Concert to Benefit The Aldrich

Moby will take to the stage to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum performing an acoustic set comprised of his own music, favorites and new songs, and covers of classics by Led Zeppelin,...

Cost: $75 - $500

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 10:30 PMSwing Dance w/ the Twangbusters at Dewey Hall

Dewey Hall, 91 Main Street, Sheffield, MA 01257 Doors open at 7, Lesson with Harry Pisila at 7:30, Live music at 8:30   Sliding fee scale $15-$20, with student ID: $10. No partner...

Cost: $20-$15 sliding scale, $10 w/Student ID

Where:
Dewey Hall
91 Main Street
Sheffield, MA  01257
View map »


Sponsor: Oldtone Productions
Telephone: 413-429-1176
Contact Name: Beth Carlson
Website »

More information
Prime Finds Home for the Holidays

PRIME FINDS Home for the Holidays opens   it pop-up store on November 16  - December 28 at West Street Yard, #113/114, Litchfield; offering previously loved furnishings, accessories,...

Cost: 0

Where:
174 West Street Yard
Suites 113/114
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Prime Time House
Telephone: 860-618-2479 Ext. 10
Contact Name: Kathi Weinstein
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM46th Annual Mark Twain Library Art Show + Sale

Take inspired works of art; a Library magically transformed into a sparkling, vibrant gallery; add infectious community enthusiasm... Put it all together and the result is the Mark Twain...

Cost: Free

Where:
The Mark Twain Library
439 Redding Road
Redding, CT  06896
View map »


Sponsor: The Mark Twain Library
Telephone: 203-938-2545
Contact Name: Romy Weinberg
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 2:00 PMTis the season…to make Gingerbread Houses!

Decorating gingerbread houses has been a tradition at Hunt Hill Farm for many years. We invite you to join us this year with pastry chef extraordinaire Claire Bevington.

Cost: $90.00

Where:
Hunt Hill Farm
44 Upland Road
New Milford, CT  06776
View map »


Telephone: 860-355-0300
Contact Name: Kimberly
Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 5:30 PM"Room for Play" Group Exhibition

On November 3rd, Heather Gaudio Fine Artis set to open “Room for Play,” a group exhibition featuring works by Ellen Carey, Deborah Kass, Robert...

Cost: Free

Where:
Heather Gaudio Fine Art
66 Elm Street
New Canaan, CT  06840
View map »


Sponsor: Heather Gaudio Fine Art
Telephone: 203-801-9590
Contact Name: Rachael Palacios
Website »

More information
11:00 AMMark Seliger: Platinum Prints

KMR Arts presents Mark Seliger: Platinum Prints. The exhibition opens on Saturday, October 6, 2018 from 3-6 pm with a reception and book signing of the monograph, MARK SELIGER PHOTOGRAPHS, with the...

Cost: no charge

Where:
KMR Arts
2 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06794
View map »


Sponsor: KMR Arts
Telephone: (860)868-7533
Contact Name: Kathy McCarver Root
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 4:00 PMMiniature Masterpieces Holiday Art Exhibit

The Fine Line Art Gallery’s Holiday Art Show 'Miniature Masterpieces' features artwork perfect for gift-giving. The exhibit will include small works of art, such as miniature...

Cost: Admission Free

Where:
Fine Line Art Gallery
319 Main Street South
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Fine Line Art Gallery
Telephone: 203-266-0110
Contact Name: Mally DeSomma
Website »

More information
3:45 PMWinterlights at Naumkeag

Join us for the most magical time if the year at Naumkeag! NEW: This holiday season, the gardens at two of our most popular historic homes, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and The Stevens-Coolidge Place...

Cost: Member: $12; Nonmember: $17; Children Under 12: FREE

Where:
Naumkeag
5 Prospect Hill RD
Stockbridge, MA  01262
View map »


Sponsor: The Trustees
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMRidgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home

Ridgefield Guild of Artists' 14th Annual Festive Home...All That Glitters! opens Friday evening, November 16th with a preview party from 6-8pm.  For an entry fee of $20, attendees will...

Cost: $20 Preview Night Party/Free Days

Where:
Ridgefield Guild of Artists
34 Halpin Lane
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Guild of Artists
Telephone: 203.438.8863
Contact Name: Mary Pat Devine
Website »

More information
ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection

ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection, an engaging and thought-provoking look at the unexpected subject of tools, will be on view at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT, from September...

Cost: Members and students with ID free. $10-$25

Where:
Bruce Museum
1 Museum Dr
Greenwich, CT  06830
View map »


Sponsor: Bruce Museum
Telephone: 2034136735
Contact Name: Scott Smith
Website »

More information

