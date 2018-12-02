A Holiday Celebration

Norman Rockwell Museum celebrates a diversity in “Cultural Traditions,” through Feb 10, 2019

By Kate Abbott

A boy and his grandfather walk around a city in the snow. Night is falling, and windows light up with Kwanzaa candles, menorahs and glowing color on evergreens. These two walk with their dog, alive with joy. Uri Shulevitz painted these scenes in Dusk. The Caldecott medal winning writer and illustrator, was born in Poland in 1935. He saw his apartment bombed; his family fled to Paris in World War II, then to Israel and finally to New York.

And his work has come ot the Berkshires, as Norman Rockwell Museum celebrates “Cultural Traditions,” a show through February 10, 2019. “We wanted inclusiveness,” says curator Barbara Rundback.

Karla Gudeon brightens Hanukkah haiku as Russian artist Gennady Spirin illustrates The Night before Christmas, and Tomie da Poela’s Las Posadas tells the Christmas story through a Latino tradition, a re-enactment of Maria and José’s journey to Bethlehem.

Beside those, Andrea Davis Pinkney and her husband, David Pinkney, light seven candles for Kwanzaa. The Swahili name celebrates the harvest in this holiday, as a black American family honors their African roots.

The Pinkneys will be at the museum in a family day on December 8. On December 29, K. Wendy Popp, illustrator of One Candle, will visit, and Newberry honor writer and illustrator Grace Lin, who tells a story of the Chinese New Year, comes on February 9.