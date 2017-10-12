Real Estate: Business Openings

New businesses in the Berkshires in 2017

By Nichole Dupont

Some say that with every emptied storefront, another innovative opportunity busts open. Here’s what’s happening in the Berkshires.

Berkshire Money Management , an independent investment advisory firm in Pittsfield, purchased for a healthy $1 million the historic Crane Model Farm on Main Street in Dalton. After $800,000 in renovations, BMM finally moved into its headquarters in November. “This will be the fifth time we’ve outgrown our space in 16 years,” says CEO Allen Harris. “Moving is disruptive, costly, and time consuming. It made sense for us to acquire a 12,000-square-foot mansion on a nearly 30-acre campus and call it our ‘forever home.’ ”

Mulberry Hair Company founder Caroline Becker has a cult following—a big one. She teamed up with her builder/designer husband Aaron to purchase and construct her dream salon at 27½ Rosseter Street in Great Barrington. The project was an overhaul, and it got Mulberry out of its longtime “shoebox” rental location in Egremont. The boutique salon already has established itself as a vital downtown contributor, hosting pop-up markets and events nearly every month to benefit local charities. And it’s just a fun place to hang out.

Hey-Day, Inc., a newly minted retail store at 319 Main Street in Great Barrington, now inhabits the high-ceilinged, former enclave of the longstanding Emporium Antiques Center. The spot was once a packed-to-the-gills antiques shop; now it’s a light and airy clothing and retail space, boasting an inventory of nearly 80 percent local artists including works by Venetian glass maker Isha Nelson, collage artist Roselle Chartock, and painter JD Logan. The “413” undies are destined to become a signature gift.

Frameworks , a co-working space, has opened its doors to start-ups and freelancers looking for affordable, membership-based work space. A grand opening was on November 9 at 437 North Street in Pittsfield, former location of Ferrin Gallery.