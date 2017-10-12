Pillow for All Seasons

Le Patin Libre performs contemporary dance on ice skates––next show Nov 26

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Alicia Clarke

They turn ice-skating into contemporary dance, a group choreography with an urban street vocabulary. They move over the ice as though it’s alive, says Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival director Pamela Tatge.

Le Patin Libre is a company of dancers, former figure skaters, from Montreal. As part of the February’s 10x10 Festival, Jacob’s Pillow will bring them to Pittsfield to perform “Vertical Influences” at the Boys and Girls Club (February 16; tickets go on sale in December).

Further south, a two-week Curriculum in Motion residency will bring artists into Monument Mountain Regional High School (November 26-December 9). And on its campus in Becket, the Pillow now offers programs year-round. With its new 7,373-square-foot Perles Family Studio, winterized housing, the Doris Duke Theatre, and the Pillow’s archives, it has the resources to hold social dances, community events, and residencies for artists developing new work—like Caleb Teicher in February.

Choreographer Wendy Jehlen, founder of with ANIKAYA Dance Theater, traveled to Pittsfield this fall for a workshop with people from many countries. She is returning to Jacob’s Pillow in March to develop this new work, bringing together Farid ud-Din Attar’s epic poem “The Conference of the Birds,” and stories gathered from refugees and immigrants. It premieres at the Boston Center for the Arts in April.