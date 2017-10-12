Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Open for Business

Marshalling in a new storefront at “The Plaza”

By Nichole Dupont


Since last year’s holiday season, south-county residents have been at a collective loss at the closing of the state’s last Kmart store. Olympia Sports and Radio Shack also have joined the ranks of the Barrington Plaza’s (322 Stockbridge Road) has-beens. Marshalls has swooped in to occupy the 24,000-square-foot space. Whether or not it can fill the void for those who relied on Kmart for beach towels, sporting equipment, and last-minute cat food remains to be seen.

“I could get anything I needed at Kmart: flip-flops, oil for the car, an extension cord,” says Brandi Page of Stockbridge. “A Target would’ve been nice.”  More Berkshirites (and just more people in general) have opted for Amazon. Others are traveling north, where there’s another Marshalls on Pittsfield Road in Lenox, and a slew of other stores—hardware, cooking, clothing, mostly independent, as well as Lee Premium Outlets.

“I started going to Pittsfield—the mall, Walmart, Target—to get the things I needed,” says Sean O’Brien of Great Barrington. 

On a recent Saturday, the new Marshalls was packed with shoppers, the checkout line looking more like the queue for a Rolling Stones concert than people buying socks, USB cables, and bronzer. Marshalls already has donated $10,000 to Berkshire South’s Community Supper Program.

 Face it: It’s difficult to get affordable clothing south of the Lenox line. Geneve Brossard at Griffin in Great Barrington says Marshalls is just fine. But don’t forget the others. “Make sure people know about Catwalk, Next, and Griffin. Even the Goodwill as having interesting and quality options. Vintage is a blessing because it can’t go for too much!”

 

This article appears in the Winter 2017 issue of TownVibe Berkshire

Did you like what you read here? Subscribe to TownVibe Berkshire »

Add your comment:

>> Sign up for our newsletter

 

Latest Berkshire Newsletter with all the weekend action

Connect With Us      

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Related Content

Tales of a Serial Volunteer

Help Springs Eternal –– (plus Berkshire Museum Camera Club photo contest winners!)

Ten Ways to Help for the Holidays

Minding Our Manors

What the new owners have planned for Cranwell, Blantyre, and Canyon Ranch

Old vs New

A Business Comparison

White Gold

Berkshire ski resorts expand, diversify, and strive to thrive
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Real Estate - On the Market

Profiles

Your Guides to Leading Local Professionals

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Edit ModuleShow Tags

November 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Canaan Modern Architects: 50 Years of Achievement 1947 – 1997

Exhibit on view November 4 – 26, 2017 A comprehensive exhibit showcasing the achievements, careers, designs and personal accomplishments of the architects at the center of New...

Cost: Free

Where:
Carriage Barn Arts Center
681 South Ave.
Waveny Park
New Canaan , CT  06840
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit Isabelle SCHELTJENS

Isabelle SCHELTJENS portraits in glass are simply put – beautiful.  Their effect is a candied aesthetic, shimmering with light and buoyant energy.   They exist as a compelling...

Cost: Free

Where:
Canfin Gallery
39 Main Street
Tarrytown, NY  10591
View map »


Sponsor: Canfin Gallery
Telephone: 914-332-4554
Contact Name: Jean-Claude Canfin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMA Curator Tour with Richard Klein

Round out the holiday weekend by learning about the art on view during an engaging tour led by exhibitions director Richard Klein. Discover an international collection of contemporary photography,...

Cost: Free for members or with Museum admission

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
Telephone: 203-438-4519
Contact Name: Emily Devoe
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMJason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience

Acclaimed drummer and son of Led Zeppelin’s iconic drummer, John Bonham, Jason Bonham performs with his band “Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.”  Encompassing...

Cost: Tickets: $90 Orchestra | $85 Mezzanine/Balcony

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 E Ridge Rd.
Ridgefield , CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMExhibit: Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy

The Litchfield Historical Society is pleased to announce the opening of a new exhibit Thoughts, Words, and Deeds: Exploring the Litchfield Female Academy, on view April 22 through November 27, 2017...

Cost: Free

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMExhibit: America's Pastimes: Sports and Recreation in Litchfield

Sports and recreation are universal experiences. Whether we make it to the big leagues or never leave our backyards, these activities play important roles in our lives. They help us form...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Litchfield History Museum
7 South Street
Litchfield, CT  06059
View map »


Sponsor: Litchfield Historical Society
Telephone: 860-567-4501
Contact Name: Megan Olver
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:15 PMInside F1: 2017 Year in Review

Australia to Abu Dhabi, Italy to Singapore, Russia to Japan – outside of the Olympic Games and the Soccer World Cup, Formula One is the most watched sport in the world. F1 is broadcast in the...

Cost: $60 | VIP Meet & Greet Bundle: $150

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Danbury Porsche
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Tuesdays. Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington , MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Berkshire South Regional Community Center
Telephone: 4135282810, ext. 31
Contact Name: Kristen
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:00 PMBerkshire Ukulele Band

Ages 13 and up. Multi-instrumentalist, teacher and performer Rob Sanzone will teach ukulele technique, chord progressions and songs from many musical genres. A limited number of ukuleles are...

Cost: Free, Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMSing the Music on the Hill Christmas Concert

Music on the Hill welcomes singers, including students, to join the Festival Chorus for a December Christmas concert with the Jubilate Ringers. Rehearsals are Tuesdays starting Nov. 14,...

Cost: free

Where:
St. Matthew's Episcopal Church
36 New Canaan Road (Rte. #106)
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Music on the Hill
Telephone: 203-529-3133
Contact Name: Ellen
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
12:30 PMWellness Wednesday Workshop

As part of the ongoing Wellness Wednesday program on campus, there will be a workshop on "Pilates for You" with Marion Cooper, owner of Mind-Body Connection Pilates Studio,...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMFoster Care Info and Orientation

Westchester Community is in need of more than 40 foster homes to provide the county’s most vulnerable children with housing in a safe and stable environment. Come to this orientation to learn...

Cost: Free

Where:
Department of Social Services
112 Post Road
White Plains , NY  10601
View map »


Sponsor: United Way of Westchester and Putnam
Telephone: 914-993-3710
Contact Name: Lini Jacob
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMBellarmine Hall Galleries Tour with Curator of Education Michelle DiMarzo

Join us for a free tour of our permanent collection which includes European and American paintings, drawings, prints, and photographs, as well as a group of African, and Pre-Colombian objects. The...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Bellarmine Hall
Fairfield University
1073 North Benson Road
Fairfield, CT  06824
View map »


Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 8:15 PMBerkshire Sings!

Wednesdays, 6:45-8:15 p.m.  Ages 13 and up. Sing to your heart’s content under the guidance and accompaniment of musician and teacher Robert Kelly. Songs will include pop, folk, jazz...

Cost: FREE! Open to members and guests.

Where:
Berkshire South Regional Community Center
15 Crissey Road
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMOpen Mic

Weekly fun and friendly open mic with some great local talent.

Cost: Free

Where:
The Barn at Egremont Village Inn
17 Main Street
South Egremont, MA  01258
View map »


Sponsor: The Barn
Telephone: 141-352-81570
Contact Name: Jenny Rubin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMThe Well Balanced Athlete

Parents, coaches and student athletes will want to attend this panel discussion with leading sports medicine physicians and sports psychologists who will talk about the challenges of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byram Hills High School
12 Tripp Lane
Armonk, NY  10504
View map »


Sponsor: Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists
Telephone: 203-869-1145
Contact Name: Cynthia Catterson

More information
7:30 PM - 9:30 PMAin't Wastin' Time: A Berkshire Tribute to Gregg Allman with Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band & Friends

An all star lineup of regional and local artists gather to celebrate the life, spirit and music of the legendary Gregg Allman, hosted by Rev Tor's Steal Your Peach Band....

Cost: $27.50

Where:
The Colonial Theatre
111 South St
Pittsfield, MA  01201
View map »


Telephone: 413-997-4444
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:15 PMRufus Wainwright

Praised by the New York Times for his “genuine originality,” Rufus Wainwright has established himself as one of the great male vocalists, composers, and songwriters of his generation....

Cost: $65.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Doyle Coffin Architecture Singer Songwriter Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Orchestra

The WCSU Orchestra, conducted by Fernando Jimenez, will perform Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on the...

Cost: $6.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Coffeehouse

WCSU will present the Midtown Coffeehouse Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMDoomsday Ladies at Chester Common Table

The Doomsday Ladies are going through constant changes. Genre? What genre? We'll play anything. Professional suicide in an age of ubiquitous branding!

Cost: Free

Where:
Chester Common Table
30 Main St.
Chester, MA  01011
View map »


Telephone: 413-354-1076
Website »

More information
7:00 PMStudent-Directed One-Act Plays

The WCSU Theatre Arts Department will present "10 Shades Darker: Every Director Has a Dark Side, A Series of One-Act Plays" at 7 p.m. in the Studio Theatre of the...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
8:00 PM - 9:00 PMJohn Tesh Grand Piano Christmas

Celebrate the holiday season with John Tesh’s Grand Piano Christmas! Experience all of your holiday favorites with Tesh’s signature style in one remarkable show. A four-time Emmy Award...

Cost: $65.00-165.00

Where:
The Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge Rd
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Sponsor: Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway & Cabaret Series
Website »

More information
8:00 PMBest Darn Jazz Club in Danbury

WCSU will present the "Best Darn Jazz Club in Danbury" at 8 p.m. in the Colonial Corner in the Student Center on the university's Midtown campus, 181 White St. in Danbury. Admission...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Midtown Campus
181 White Street
Danbury, CT  06810
View map »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Jazz Combos with Sean Jones, Guest Artist

The WCSU Jazz Club will present the WCSU Jazz Combos with guest Sean Jones at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts...

Cost: 10.00

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »


Website »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM“Memories of Our Town” Exhibit at Maritime Garage Gallery

Favorite memories, reminders and images of home are on display at the City of Norwalk Parking Authority’s Maritime Garage Gallery. “Memories Of Our Town,” features art in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Maritime Garage Gallery
11 North Water Street
Norwalk, CT  06897
View map »


Sponsor: Norwalk Parking Authority
Telephone: 203- 831-9063
Contact Name: maritime garage gallery
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 5:00 PMThe Women

Works on View include recent pieces by women whose primary media is clay and selected works from private and artist archives by female potters and sculptors. The Women provides an opportunity to...

Cost: Free!

Where:
Ferrin Contemporary
1315 Mass MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: Ferrin Contemporary
Telephone: 413-346-4004
Contact Name: Leslie Ferrin
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMCladies Night at Clay Art Center

Clay Art Center One-Time Cladies Night for Adults Interested in Learning to Use the Potter’s Wheel Looking to get your hands dirty and learn how to use the potter’s wheel? Try Clay...

Cost: $50

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 12:00 PMHandmade Market

New Morning Market will be hosting a 2 in 1 Handmade Market Saturday Dec 2nd. Each market will feature a different group of CT based artisans and makers offering their handcrafted wares. Support...

Cost: FREE

Where:
New Morning Market
129 Main St N,
Woodbury, CT
View map »


Sponsor: New Morning Market
Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 3:30 PMWoodbury Junior Women’s Club Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique

Get your holiday shopping done locally! On December 2, 2017 the Woodbury Junior Women’s Club will be hosting their 33rd Christmas Craft Fair and Boutique at the Woodbury Middle School...

Cost: Free/Donations welcome

Where:
Woodbury Middle School
67 Washington Avenue
Woodbury, CT  06798
View map »


Sponsor: Woodbury Junior Women's Club
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 5:00 PMOpen House Celebration at Litchfield Church

On Saturday December 2, from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m., St. Michael’s Parish will hold an open house celebration of their new magnificent west window.  When the cornerstone of the building was...

Cost: Free

Where:
St. Michael's Parish
25 South Street
Just off the Litchfield Green
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: St. Michael's-Litchfield
Telephone: 860-567-9465
Contact Name: Jo Ann Jaacks
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:15 PMBolshoi Ballet in HD: Taming of the Shrew

12:40pm talk by Jacob's Pillow Scholar-in-residence Brian Schaefer Music: Dmitri Shostakovich Choreography: Jean-Christophe Maillot Cast: Ekaterina Krysanova (Katharina), Vladislav Lantratov...

Cost: $17 / $10 everyone 21 and under (Box Office only)

Where:
Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
14 Castle Street
Great Barrington, MA  01230
View map »


Sponsor: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Telephone: 413.528.0100
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
5:00 PMPlanetarium Show and Telescope Viewing

WCSU will host a 5 p.m. planetarium show on Saturday, Dec. 2, followed by telescope viewing of the sky from 6 to 8 p.m., at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium on the university's Westside...

Cost: Free

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJason Griska Photographs

In the summer of 1972 Jason rode a motorcycle from Connecticut to California, with stops in most of the Western States. The beauty he experienced on this trip ignited a lifelong passion for...

Cost: Free

Where:
Oliver Wolcott Library
160 South St
Litchfield, CT  06759
View map »


Sponsor: Oliver Wolcott Library
Telephone: 186-056-78030
Contact Name: Jordan McCorison
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 7:00 PMJessica Drenk Artist Reception

CYNTHIA-REEVES presents Regeneration, on view from December 2nd – January 27th, featuring sculptural and wall-based works by Jessica Drenk.  The artist will be at the gallery...

Cost: FREE

Where:
CYNTHIA-REEVES
1315 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 5:00 PMClay Art Center Presents Clay Holiday: Annual Sale and Studio Tour

Featuring hundreds of pieces of functional pottery and ceramic sculpture by local and nationally recognized artists. It is an opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind clay art for holiday gift-giving...

Cost: Free

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMJane Lynch: A Swingin' Little Christmas

Featuring Kate Flannery & Tim Davis with The Tony Guerrero Quintet Ridgefield Magazine’s Broadway and Cabaret Series It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Join three-time...

Cost: $75

Where:
Ridgefield Playhouse
80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT  06877
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMRichard Thompson: Solo Acoustic / American Roots Fall Benefit Concert

Join us for this fall for an intimate benefit concert in our smallest venue – the 170-seat Music Room of the historic Rosen House to celebrate and support Caramoor’s American Roots...

Cost: $500 (All but $35 of each benefit ticket is deductible)

Where:
Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts
149 Girdle Ridge Road
Katonah, NY  10536
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMWCSU Opera Scenes

The WCSU Opera Ensemble will be joined by WCSU alumni to present their favorite opera scenes and excerpts at 8 p.m. in the Veronica Hagman Concert Hall of the Visual and Performing Arts Center on...

Cost: $6

Where:
WCSU Westside Campus
43 Lake Ave Extension
Danbury, CT  06811
View map »

More information
Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn––Artists Living in Their Art

The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum is pleased to present Alex Schweder and Ward Shelley: Your Turn, an architectural environment for two that shapes the occupants’ behavior. In a...

Where:
The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum
258 Main Street
Ridgefield, CT
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 5:00 PMGunn Memorial Library Stairwell Gallery Art Exhibit

For Noted Painter Vincent Giarrano, Big Ideas Start Small Although internationally known for his larger paintings of New York City life, Vincent Giarrano also paints small--very small--as part...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gunn Memorial Library
5 Wykeham Road
Washington, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Gunn Memorial Library
Telephone: 860-868-7586
Contact Name: Sharon Morrissey
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMGreat Trains Holiday Exhibit

The much anticipated Great Trains Holiday Exhibit at the Wilton Historical Society opens the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 24, with Santa on December 9! Decorated for the holidays, the...

Cost: All kids free, non-member adults $10

Where:
Wilton Historical Society
224 Danbury Road
Wilton, CT  06897
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 7:00 PMFall 2017 Weekly Adult Classes at Clay Art Center

CLAY ART CENTER - Weekly Adult 2nd Session Beginner Classes Fall 2017 Clay is the new yoga and has taken on a new popularity as people, including Brad Pitt, are rediscovering the satisfaction...

Cost: Varies

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:00 PMThe Great War And The United States Home Front at Pequot Library

"The Great War and the United States Home Front" is part of the Pages from Pequot Special Collections series of changing exhibitions highlighting Pequot Library’s Special...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pequot Library
720 Pequot Avenue
Southport, CT  06890
View map »


Sponsor: Pequot Library
Telephone: 203-259-0346 ext.115
Contact Name: Front Desk
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 5:00 PMNew Works by Erin Nazzaro

The Loft Gallery welcomes a new exhibition of paintings by Redding artist, Erin Nazzaro. Erin’s show will open on Saturday, November 18 and run through Wednesday, January 3, 2018. An...

Cost: FREE

Where:
Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
10 Main Street
New Preston, CT  06777
View map »


Sponsor: Loft Gallery @ The Smithy Store
Telephone: (860)868-9003
Contact Name: Susan Newbury
Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 4:00 PMClay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes

Clay Art Center’s One-Time Saturday Drop-In Clay Classes for the Whole Family Plan a great afternoon with friends, family or just yourself in this fun and messy introduction to clay for...

Cost: $20 - $30

Where:
Clay Art Center
40 Beech Street
Port Chester, NY  10573
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:00 PMLonnie Holley

Artist and musician Lonnie Holley recorded his first album in 2012 at age 62 after making home recordings for more than two decades. Holley’s music, like his art, defies classification —...

Cost: $10-$24

Where:
MASS MoCA
1040 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA  01247
View map »


Sponsor: MASS MoCA
Telephone: 413-662-2111
Website »

More information
Jivan Wolf MasterJewlery: In The Realm of Light

The Byrde + the b is pleased to announce the opening of Jivan Wolf master jeweler from 4-7 pm on Saturday December 2, 2017 and runs through Jan 31, 2018. Jivan Wolf hand fabricates jewelry...

Cost: Free

Where:
Byrde + the b
10 Titus Road
Washington Depot, CT  06793
View map »


Sponsor: Byrde + the b
Telephone: 212 255 6247
Contact Name: Steven Miller
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags