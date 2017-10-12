Old vs New

A Business Comparison

By Kate Abbott

Jim Schantz co-owner, Schantz Gallery Photos by Jake Borden

OLD

What drives success at Schantz Gallery , Stockbridge EST. 1978

Who are your artists?

Along with Dale Chihuly and members of his Seattle school, we represent national and international glass artists like William Morris, known for re-creating artifacts with a patina of glass powders. Venetian artist Lino Tagliapietra embodies Mediterranean glassmaking, and Preston Singletary draws from his Tlingit heritage with a raven in tones of wood.

How and when did the gallery open?

Ken Holsten and his wife opened the gallery in Stockbridge 40 years ago. In the 1980s, glass was emerging as a new art form, and by 1996 this was one of about a dozen galleries in the country focusing on it. My wife, Kate, and I are both artists. We came to the Berkshires with our children, and while I was teaching at Berkshire Community College I began working here. In 2009, we bought the gallery—and we opened it year-round.

What will the gallery do this winter?

We travel to exhibitions in Chicago and Miami, and the Stockbridge gallery will highlight new work each month in group shows. People are coming to the Berkshires year-round, and not only to ski. They are coming for art. They also come to find an artist’s work. They may see Chihuly’s sculpture at the New York City Botanical Garden and track him down.

Have you seen the art world change?

In the last 15 years, technology has given artists and art-lovers new ways to reach each other, and it has given us ways to reach new people. We see more online traffic in the winter, when people are at home — but we also see strong reasons to stay open. People need a place to see the work up close. Art should be tangible.

NEW

What drives success at Greylock Gallery , Williamstown EST. 2016

Rachele Dario owner, Greylock Gallery

Who are your artists?

I am drawn to paintings and sculpture with a New England feel, like Teri Malo’s rippling reflections or a weathered Hale Johnson barn; light on the snow in a John MacDonald landscape, Mary Sipp Green’s hazy fields of lavender or Susan Read Cronin’s bronze rabbits.

How and when did the gallery open?

I grew up here, and early in my career, working at Canyon Ranch, I curated artwork there. Years later, when I came back to the Berkshires, I became the manager of the Harrison Gallery, which ran on Spring Street for 15 years. When Jo Harrison decided to semi-retire, I opened my own space. I had met many artists and collectors, and I have brought new artists into Greylock. Many of them are regional, but Ben Shattuck recently flew in from Amsterdam for a show of his oil paintings of light-flecked vases against shadow.

What will the gallery do this winter?

I’ll have group shows highlighting new work each month — in December a show of small works (small in size, not necessarily in cost).

Have you seen the art world change?

Art galleries are becoming places people seek out as much as places people happen across. Galleries in New York often close on the weekends, because people leave town. And one of the places they come is here. I have a local audience, too, and it ranges; I’ve had two teachers give themselves a painting for a holiday. I’ve met a college woman who walks in once a month just to enjoy the new paintings. She is part of a younger generation that values intangibles, like experiences, and beauty matters to her. Art is an emotional experience.