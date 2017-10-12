Art: Ornithologist

Artist Debora Coombs explores relationships in her hand-made stain glass work

By Hannah Van Sickle

Artist Debora Coombs tells stories with painted glass; it is a process she finds both meditative and grounding. She creates stained-glass windows from mouth-blown colored glass assembled as a mosaic, then hand-painted and kiln-fired to fuse the imagery to the glass.

Her approach, largely unchanged since medieval times, is technically challenging and absorbing. Coombs considers the process akin to making music using very familiar instruments. The result is a process that “shuts down mental chatter,” while providing “relief from the busy demands of the external world.”

The panel shown here, entitled Menfolk: Ornithologist (2009), came from the artist’s “desire to examine relationships in a wordless way,” and is part of a body of work that explores maleness at various ages and in different emotional landscapes.

Coombs, who lives and works at the border of Vermont and Massachusetts, is part of a show, “Capturing Light,” at L’Atelier Berkshires Gallery in Great Barrington through January 2018.