Scrooge & Company

Berkshire Holiday shows thru Dec 31

In the Berkshires, the holidays bring familiar favorites.

Charles Dickens’s Ebenezer Scrooge—the “squeezing, wrenching, grasping, scraping, clutching, covetous old sinner”—warms into life in Berkshire Theatre Group’s A Christmas Carol (Dec 10-22).

Shakespeare & Company brings It’s a Wonderful Life onto the stage as a radio play (Dec 15-18), and the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center will screen Frank Capra’s classic 1946 film, It’s a Wonderful Life , starring James Stewart, Donna Reed, and Lionel Barrymore (Dec 23, 7 p.m., free).