Music Continuum

Close Encounters With Music series thru June 2017

The music scene doesn’t end with summer. Close Encounters With Music , under artistic director and cellist Yehuda Hanani, has a full roster of intimate quartets, thought-provoking lectures, and, of course, Bach.

The 25th season runs through June 2017 and events will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, the new Saint James Place, and the Hudson Opera House, among others.

The grand finale, “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman,” will feature a commissioned work by Thea Musgrave, Tamar Muskal, Joan Tower, and Judith Zaimont, in honor of the 100th anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement.