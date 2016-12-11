Church as Theater

Saint James Place a new cultural center

For many in the arts, theater is a church. So it will be when Saint James Place opens its doors to playwriting festivals, choir concerts, and opera rehearsals performed under the original stained glass that graced Great Barrington’s Episcopal church in 1857.

A soft opening of the new cultural center this December will showcase a 300-seat theater with elevated stage, excellent acoustics, and raked seating. It will also be home to the People’s Pantry and five cultural non-profits.

Saint James Place will be available to host events of all kinds, including weddings, conferences, reunions and receptions.