Alleluia!

John Williams––one of America's most prolific composer's ode to holiday music

By John Williams

Photo by Hilary Scott

During my years as conductor of the Boston Pops Orchestra, our Christmas and holiday concerts were always ones that I unreservedly enjoyed. The audiences were consistently happy, and the rich canon of seasonal repertoire bequeathed to us down through the centuries was a delight and privilege to explore every year at this festival time.

We frequently opened these concerts with classical pieces such as Beethoven's Christ on the Mount of Olives or Vaughan Williams' Christmas Cantata "Hodie," the Britten carols, and, of course, several movements of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Suite. We also introduced the magnificent carols by California composer Alfred Burt, which I think is the finest collection of carols by a single American composer that we have. And of course, Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" was never neglected.

Very often, we had distinguished guest speakers to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas." One of my favorite memories was a visit from the late House Speaker Tip O'Neill. Before the performance, he confessed to me that he was nervous, and I said, "Mr. Speaker, you speak eloquently every day in Washington, D.C., and this concert is only a version of theater." He answered, "John, what makes you think Washington isn't theater?"

Movements from Handel's Messiah were always scheduled. It's a masterpiece that Beethoven greatly admired. And it is Beethoven himself whom we owe the greatest debt for his "An Die Freude" ("Ode to Joy"). Though not associated especially with the holiday season, "Ode to Joy" is the highest rendering in song expressing man's aspirations to joy, brotherhood, and peace. It reminds us all of what we must strive to achieve if we are to allow our precious planet to become the glorious Elysium that is its unique promise.

Here is a selection of holiday music in the Berkshires:

Holiday Pops Concerts

SYMPHONY HALL

NOV 30 THROUGH DEC 24

Keith Lockhart leads the Holiday Pops in 41 concerts. Also streaming at bostonpops.org.

301 Massachusetts Ave., Boston;

888-266-1200;

bso.org

Holiday Concert

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

DEC 3 @ 7:30 PM

Berkshire Lyric and the Blafield Children’s Chorus. Downtown Stockbridge

413-298-5200;

stockbridgechamber.org

Christmas at Trinity Church

TRINITY CHURCH

DEC 4 @ 3 PM

Cantilena Chamber Choir with classics and new arrangements and the Taconic High School Choir.

88 Walker St., Lenox

cantilenachoir.org

Melissa Etheridge

THE MAHAIWE

DEC 9 @ 8 PM

Grammy- and Oscar-winning rocker performs classics and carols.

14 Castle St.,

Great Barrington;

413-528-0100;

mahaiwe.org

Christmas Service of Lessons & Carols

WILLIAMS COLLEGE

DEC 10, 11 @ 4 PM

Featuring traditional choral music and reading of the biblical Christmas.

Thomson Memorial Chapel, Williamstown; 413-597-2127

Holiday Concert

FIRST CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH

DEC 10 @ 5 PM

Stockbridge Festival Chorus presents anthems and carols by Rutter, Willcocks, Howells, and Helvey, along with Magnificat by Vaughan Williams for women’s voices and a piece written for the chorus by David Anderegg.

4 Main St., Stockbridge

413-243-6076

Angel Voices, a Christmas Concert

ST. PAUL’S CHURCH

DEC 11 @ 3 PM

Music from several centuries, young women’s vocal ensembles Berkshire Lyric’s Melodious Accord and Anonymous 10 from Simon’s Rock College. Free will offering for St. Paul’s Food Pantry.

29 Main St.,

Stockbridge

413-298-4913;

berkshirelyric.org

Bach at New Year’s

THE MAHAIWE

DEC 31 @ 6 PM

Berkshire Bach Society’s annual concert with Kenneth Cooper and the Berkshire Bach Ensemble.