A Real Corker

Michelle Cuevas’s latest children’s book "The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles"

Just in time for Christmas, Lee resident and Williams grad Michelle Cuevas’s latest children’s book, The Uncorker of Ocean Bottles, tells the story of a man who retrieves messages in bottles found in the sea, hoping one will be to him. Illustrated by Caldecott medalist Erin E. Stead, the book has garnered kudos for the way Cuevas tackles issues of friendship.

Fox Animation is making a film based on another Cuevas book, Confessions of an Imaginary Friend.