Take and Bake

Berkshire Botanical Garden has a certified commercial kitchen everyone can enjoy

By Kate Abbott

Photo by Lisa Vollmer

Imagine picking thyme or tomatoes in the dooryard and bringing them inside to cook. Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) in Stockbridge has grown fruits and vegetables for years among its 26 garden beds, and now visiting chefs have room to chop them.

In the newly renovated Center House, Berkshire Botanical Garden has opened a certified commercial kitchen. The old kitchen was a small space, says Chris Wellens, director of education. Now BBG has a teaching kitchen that will hold 10 to 12 and a classroom for 40 students. A teaching island, a stove top and two wall ovens give tools to lead cooking demonstrations and film equipment to project and record a chef’s detailed movements.

The new space meets a growing demand for a larger, more equipped kitchen. The garden’s youth programs have grown over the last half dozen years: Summer campers pick herbs and vegetables; after-school programs make smoothies, muffins and kale chips to take to local farmers markets. Adult workshops also will expand into the new kitchen, and the Berkshire International Film Festival will host a Food and Film evening on March 9.

The county only has few venues for cooking or preserving classes, Wellens says, and he is planning more in BBG’s new space, including brewing with botanicals on March 3, 2018 with Beerology.